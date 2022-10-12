ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On AEW Dynamite

The AEW roster is loaded with talented wrestlers as well as talented broadcasters and recently there’s been a lot of talk about Renee Paquette possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. It was reported that Renee Paquette turned down an offer to return to WWE and that people in WWE believe...
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt “Breaks Character” During WWE SmackDown Promo (Video)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt expressed himself, “out of character.” He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)

The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Sports
rajah.com

WWE NXT Level Up Preview (10/14): Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend, More

A three-match lineup will fill out tonight's episode of WWE NXT Level Up. Earlier today, WWE.Com provided the following preview of NXT Level Up:. NXT Level Up preview: Ivy Nile goes to war with Lash Legend. Ikemen Jiro & Tank Ledger lock horns with Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. In...
WWE
rajah.com

Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) facing The Bollywood Boyz (Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra and Harvinder "Harv" Sihra) in the show's main event.
WWE
rajah.com

Spoilers For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage from inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The tapings took place immediately following this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:. - Jim...
WWE
rajah.com

Betting Odds Released For WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc Event

WWE will hold their WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 22 inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, 6 matches have been made...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Television#Combat#Nxt#Peacock#Tank Ledger
rajah.com

WWE News: New Smackdown Women's Champion Plays God of War, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)

-- The latest recording of the Baddest Stream on the Planet is now available on Ronda Rousey's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage from the SmackDown Women’s Champion below:. Rousey defeated former Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at last Saturday's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in Philadelphia.
WWE
rajah.com

AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matches that will be taking place on tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Ethan Page will battle Isiah Kassidy in Singles action and if Ethan Page wins, The Firm will own Matt Hardy's contract. Tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage will also see FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) team up with Shawn Spears to face The Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage in Trios action and Nyla Rose battle Anna Jay in a Women's Division Singles Match.
WWE
rajah.com

AEW Announces New Segments For Tonight's Dynamite: Toronto Show

You can officially pencil in some new segments for tonight's first-ever international episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ahead of tonight's show, which kicks off at 8/7c, the promotion announced via their official social media outlets and channels that there will be two new promo segments joining the already stacked lineup.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and it was previously announced that Bray Wyatt will be appearing on the show. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE SmackDown has sold 5,245 tickets and 1,023 tickets are still available. The total seating capacity for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is 6,268.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rajah.com

Backstage News on WWE Raw, Smackdown Superstars Continuing to Work in NXT

-- Over the past several weeks, we have seen multiple WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars make appearances on NXT and according to a report by fightfulselect.com, this trend is set to continue even with NXT slightly rebranding this past week. -- WWE officials are finding crossing over talent from Raw...
WWE
rajah.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On The 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut

Today marks 15 years since "The Chosen One" made his WWE debut. Earlier today, former WWE Champion and current Smackdown Superstar Drew McIntyre posted on Twitter, where he commented on the 15th Anniversary of his WWE Debut:. Drew McIntyre is also the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble, and WWE's...
WWE
rajah.com

Dakota Kai Explains What She Decided To Focus On After Being Released From WWE

Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about the reason why she focused on streaming rather than working the independent wrestling scene after her release from WWE, as well as how she is happy that she decided to take a break because it made her return mean that much more when it finally did happen.
WWE
rajah.com

Shawn Michaels Says WWE Is A Company Where You Must Adjust To Change

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on an episode of the MMA Hour on a variety of topics such as how he was no longer answering to Triple H due to his health issues and how he was answering to different people at different times as well as how that was difficult for him and very challenging.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy