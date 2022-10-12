Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about the reason why she focused on streaming rather than working the independent wrestling scene after her release from WWE, as well as how she is happy that she decided to take a break because it made her return mean that much more when it finally did happen.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO