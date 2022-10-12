Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On AEW Dynamite
The AEW roster is loaded with talented wrestlers as well as talented broadcasters and recently there’s been a lot of talk about Renee Paquette possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. It was reported that Renee Paquette turned down an offer to return to WWE and that people in WWE believe...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt “Breaks Character” During WWE SmackDown Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt expressed himself, “out of character.” He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (10/14): Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend, More
A three-match lineup will fill out tonight's episode of WWE NXT Level Up. Earlier today, WWE.Com provided the following preview of NXT Level Up:. NXT Level Up preview: Ivy Nile goes to war with Lash Legend. Ikemen Jiro & Tank Ledger lock horns with Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. In...
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) facing The Bollywood Boyz (Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra and Harvinder "Harv" Sihra) in the show's main event.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage from inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The tapings took place immediately following this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:. - Jim...
rajah.com
Betting Odds Released For WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc Event
WWE will hold their WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 22 inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, 6 matches have been made...
rajah.com
WWE News: New Smackdown Women's Champion Plays God of War, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The latest recording of the Baddest Stream on the Planet is now available on Ronda Rousey's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage from the SmackDown Women’s Champion below:. Rousey defeated former Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at last Saturday's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in Philadelphia.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matches that will be taking place on tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Ethan Page will battle Isiah Kassidy in Singles action and if Ethan Page wins, The Firm will own Matt Hardy's contract. Tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage will also see FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) team up with Shawn Spears to face The Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage in Trios action and Nyla Rose battle Anna Jay in a Women's Division Singles Match.
rajah.com
AEW Road To Toronto Special Preview For Tonight's Dynamite Debut In Canada (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight's Canadian debut edition of the show. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview. Featured...
rajah.com
AEW Announces New Segments For Tonight's Dynamite: Toronto Show
You can officially pencil in some new segments for tonight's first-ever international episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ahead of tonight's show, which kicks off at 8/7c, the promotion announced via their official social media outlets and channels that there will be two new promo segments joining the already stacked lineup.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and it was previously announced that Bray Wyatt will be appearing on the show. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE SmackDown has sold 5,245 tickets and 1,023 tickets are still available. The total seating capacity for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is 6,268.
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Raw, Smackdown Superstars Continuing to Work in NXT
-- Over the past several weeks, we have seen multiple WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars make appearances on NXT and according to a report by fightfulselect.com, this trend is set to continue even with NXT slightly rebranding this past week. -- WWE officials are finding crossing over talent from Raw...
rajah.com
NXT Superstar Set For Monday’s Main Event And Raw Tapings (Spoiler)
A former WWE NXT North American Champion will be in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Monday. According to a report from PWInsider, Cameron Grimes is set for this Monday's Raw and Main Event tapings, which will go down at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Grimes recently challenged Joe Gacy and...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Return: "One Of The Classiest Guys You'll Meet"
Bray Wyatt is a class-act. "The Nature Boy" thinks so. During the latest episode of his "To Be The Man," Ric Flair spoke about the WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view this past weekend. “I’m happy he’s back," Flair stated during the show. "I think...
rajah.com
Drew McIntyre Comments On The 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Today marks 15 years since "The Chosen One" made his WWE debut. Earlier today, former WWE Champion and current Smackdown Superstar Drew McIntyre posted on Twitter, where he commented on the 15th Anniversary of his WWE Debut:. Drew McIntyre is also the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble, and WWE's...
rajah.com
Dakota Kai Explains What She Decided To Focus On After Being Released From WWE
Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about the reason why she focused on streaming rather than working the independent wrestling scene after her release from WWE, as well as how she is happy that she decided to take a break because it made her return mean that much more when it finally did happen.
rajah.com
Liv Morgan to Guest Appear on Upcoming Episode of "Chucky" on USA Network
-- As revealed in a Twitter exchange with Chucky, WWE superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on the October 26 episode of the Chucky series on the USA Network. Morgan is a self-professed superfan of Chucky and the Child's Play movies.
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Says WWE Is A Company Where You Must Adjust To Change
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on an episode of the MMA Hour on a variety of topics such as how he was no longer answering to Triple H due to his health issues and how he was answering to different people at different times as well as how that was difficult for him and very challenging.
