ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
Idaho Capital Sun

No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides

No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said while there was one invoice entirely paid by the […] The post No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fornication#Adultery#Sexual Intercourse#The Spokesman Review#Idaho Statutes
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy