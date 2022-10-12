Mary Evelyn Holland was one of six children born to Luther Wyatt Jr. and Mary Francis Donald. She was born June 19, 1933 in Meridian, Miss. Coming from humble beginnings, the importance of faith and family were instilled, a belief she carried forth in her marriage and children. She and her husband Kenneth B. Holland welcomed three children, Keith, Brad, and Mary. Her husband worked for the U.S. Air Force, and upon his retirement in 1967 they settled in Lake Charles upon accepting a job with Lockheed.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO