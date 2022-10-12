Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Rosalind “Niecy” Denise Jean
Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, Rosalind Denise Jean, affectionately known as Niecy or Roz, departed this life Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Born March 9, 1968, to the late Melvin S. Greene Jr. and Cecilia J. Hawkins, in Opelousas, La. Niecy grew up in Lake Charles, La.,...
Lake Charles American Press
Mary Evelyn Holland
Mary Evelyn Holland was one of six children born to Luther Wyatt Jr. and Mary Francis Donald. She was born June 19, 1933 in Meridian, Miss. Coming from humble beginnings, the importance of faith and family were instilled, a belief she carried forth in her marriage and children. She and her husband Kenneth B. Holland welcomed three children, Keith, Brad, and Mary. Her husband worked for the U.S. Air Force, and upon his retirement in 1967 they settled in Lake Charles upon accepting a job with Lockheed.
Lake Charles American Press
LCPD makes arrest in September homicide.
Lake Charles Police have made an arrest in a Sept. 24 homicide in which a driver was found in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard with a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, Officers observed a vehicle had left the roadway, traveled into...
Lake Charles American Press
LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’
In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
Lake Charles American Press
Acadian Ambulance donates $50,000 toward Port Wonder project
Acadian Ambulance Service has announced a monetary contribution to the “quality-of-life” lakefront development project Port Wonder. Mayor Nic Hunte said that upon discovering a funding delta, the city of Lake Charles reached out to corporate partners to fill the gap. “Acadia was one of the companies that made that happen,” he said. “Today wouldn’t be possible without partners.”
Lake Charles American Press
A culinary Q&A with SW La. food artists
Editor’s note: Shalisa Roland, director of public relations at Visit Lake Charles, recently teamed up with photographer Chris Brennan to highlight some of the area’s top chefs. Their series of Q&A profiles is featured in the Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Visit Lake Charles Inspiration Guide. Over the next several Wednesday’s these features will be reprinted here with permission. This is the first of six, on Villa Harlequin Chef Amanda Cusey.
Lake Charles American Press
Rosepine students accused of re-enacting George Floyd death during homecoming festivities
Rosepine High School administrators say “they are aware and are investigating” a social media video posted from their homecoming festivities depicting a student dressed as a police officer kneeling on another student dressed as George Floyd. Principal Joey Batz said the “disheartening, unfortunate display” was not part of...
Lake Charles American Press
After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home
A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
Lake Charles American Press
LC man accused of pulling gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
A Lake Charles man is facing multiple firearm charges after allegedly pulling a gun out during a possible fight Saturday at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair. Regional Lemon Allen, 49, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Jeff...
Lake Charles American Press
Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot
Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
Lake Charles American Press
Elton woman accused of causing severe injuries to 1-year-old
An Elton woman is charged with allegedly causing severe head injuries to a 1-year-old in her care. Corinne Renee Young, 27, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Natchez, Miss. Young was reportedly working in the Natchez area at the time of her arrest.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Gazzolo column: Halftime adjustments only go so far
Nothing like a few days off to refresh the mind. The Cowboys are hoping that their bye week not only does just that but also can help hit the restart button on their season. McNeese State finds itself at 1-4 and 0-1 in the unexpectedly wide-open and strange-looking Southland Conference football race.
