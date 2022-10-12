ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo police ask for assistance in '18 homicide investigation

For the second time in recent months, Toledo police are asking the public for information as they continue to investigate the 2018 killing of a man in North Toledo.

On June 3, 2018, Frank Maples was found shot when officers responded to the 3700 block of North Summit Street on a report of a person lying down near the railroad tracks.

A police report provided this week stated that a police officer spoke with Mr. Maples after the shooting and that Maples was unable to provide any information about what had happened.

Mr. Maples was treated at the scene and taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died early the next day.

In an update in August, police said that Mr. Maples had left the Marina Market on Summit before he was killed by an unknown suspect.

His death marked the 18th homicide of 2018 in Toledo.

Maples had been released from prison on April 23, 2018 after serving nearly 11 years for attempted murder, illegal conveyance, and attempted carrying of a concealed weapon, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Police said they believed Maples’ death was unrelated to his previous record.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

