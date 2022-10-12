Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record
BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
Idaho Ranks Among the Top 10 Financially Stable States in the Country
I found a list from SmartAsset that shares the States Where Residents Are Financially Hurting the Most – 2022 Edition — and Idaho was listed as number 44. That would mean we’re among the states whose residents are financially hurting the least... right?. They claimed to have...
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho
MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion
Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply
Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
Best Golfing in Idaho – Get Games in Before It’s Too Cold
According to Wikipedia, "The modern game of golf originated in 15th-century Scotland," however the game's ancient origins have been debated time and time again. It is safe to say that golf has been around for a loooonggg time and will continue to be around for the unforeseeable future. It is a game of leisurely fun and entertainment solo or with friends to a game that is known for closing down business deals while on the course with leaders, bosses and associates. So where are the best courses in the state?
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Are Alligators Lurking In One of Idaho’s Wackiest Attractions?
If the last coupling strikes you as a major mismatch, hang on a sec. To Answer the Question, Yes. Alligators are, in fact, lurking in one of Idaho's wackiest tourist attractions. But! But! But! It's only because they live there!. Say what?!. It's 100% true. For several decades, the 75-80...
kmvt
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho
Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0