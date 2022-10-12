ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
Best Golfing in Idaho – Get Games in Before It’s Too Cold

According to Wikipedia, "The modern game of golf originated in 15th-century Scotland," however the game's ancient origins have been debated time and time again. It is safe to say that golf has been around for a loooonggg time and will continue to be around for the unforeseeable future. It is a game of leisurely fun and entertainment solo or with friends to a game that is known for closing down business deals while on the course with leaders, bosses and associates. So where are the best courses in the state?
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

