Investigating soil composition among Assumption 4th graders! The 4th graders analyzed the properties of these soils today or in the near future. Soil, to many of us, is just dirt. When looked at closely, soil is composed of particles of different sizes. The particles may be rounded by alluvial action (deposited by water) or may be jagged. The soil may contain transparent crystals or even gold. A good look at soil reveals many wonders.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO