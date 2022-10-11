ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Foothill Gold Line Board Welcomes New Member, Appointed by Pasadena

La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn is joining the nine-member Board of Directors of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, after he named by the City of Pasadena as its appointee for a four-year term. Mayor Hepburn was sworn in Wednesday as the board’s newest member at the beginning of the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

One Day After Gordo’s Admonition, LA Council Member Resigns

After days of calls for her resignation following the release of a 2021 recorded conversation in which she made a series of racist remarks, LA council member Nury Martinez finally announced her resignation. Nury’s resignation comes one day after Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo joined a host of others calling for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
State Auditor Says Pasadena in ‘Moderate’ Risk of Financial Distress

According to an assessment of the financial status of California cities, Pasadena remains in moderate risk of financial distress. However, future pension costs and retiree health, dental funding and other post-Employment benefits funding is considered at a high risk level. “This city’s projected annual payments to its CalPERS pension plan...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

New Trees Planted Along 2 City Streets on California Clean Air Day

The City of Pasadena’s Department of Public Works teamed with the Pasadena Audubon Society, local retailer My Zero Waste Store, and Council District 3 staff to plant 15 new street trees in District 3 on October 5 in celebration of California Clean Air Day. Eleven Western Redbud and four...
PASADENA, CA
Terry Tornek
pasadenanow.com

COVID Hospitalizations Tumble Again in LA County, Remain Low in Pasadena

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped to 459, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths in its latest data. Pasadena reported 23 new cases on Wednesday. There have been no COVID-related deaths in Pasadena during October, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover Class is Meeting Weekly with New and Familiar Faces

Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover class is meeting weekly with new and familiar faces! Parents and their children observe, experiment, share, and support one another with the guidance of an experienced practitioner of respectful care. Spaces still available for children 3-12 months. Learn more about the Parent-Infant Clover class via https://linktr.ee/pasadenawaldorfschool.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

24 Local Nonprofit Organizations Awarded $511,000 in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grants Funding

Over half million dollars in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grant funding is on its way to 24 Pasadena-area nonprofit organizations to support their facility improvement projects and equipment purchases. PCF’s annual Capital Grant Program supports the infrastructure that nonprofit organizations need to carry out their mission, including equipment purchases, construction,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Mourns the Loss of a Friend

As he did with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Edmund Fry, owner of Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Tea House and English Garden, takes the death this week of actress and Hollywood legend Angela Lansbury, personally. “She was a dear friend of the Rose Tree and she loved...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Assumption 4th Graders Takes a Good Look at Soil

Investigating soil composition among Assumption 4th graders! The 4th graders analyzed the properties of these soils today or in the near future. Soil, to many of us, is just dirt. When looked at closely, soil is composed of particles of different sizes. The particles may be rounded by alluvial action (deposited by water) or may be jagged. The soil may contain transparent crystals or even gold. A good look at soil reveals many wonders.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Kiwanis Club to Celebrate 102nd Year of Serving Children With Anniversary Event

The Pasadena Kiwanis Club will celebrate its 102nd year of serving children within the community with a “Roaring 20’s Dinner Celebration” next Thursday. One of the oldest service clubs in the nation and in Pasadena, the local club was founded in 1920. It provides support to children that are homeless, children that have been adopted, children that are in a single parent family, and children that are disabled.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Entrepreneurs from Drone, Robotics, and Medical Technologies Industries to Converge in Pasadena This Saturday

Calling all technophiles in Pasadena to come to experience new forms of reality, enhanced with cutting-edge virtual reality gear this Saturday with ‘Tea, Tech and Tequila.’. Attendees can engage with virtual reality, metaverse ecosystems, augmented reality, mixed reality, and a marketplace of local vendors all while enjoying curated tequila...
PASADENA, CA
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sierra Madre Middle School Students Create Mexican Folk Art

Papel Picado, Mexican folk art at lunch with Sierra Madre Middle School teacher Erik Delgadillo. In creating Mexican folk art students are already on their way to delving into Mexican culture as a whole. Mexico is an extraordinary country with an abundance of characteristic and interesting places. Mexican Folk art is heavily influenced by people, culture, and style. Many European traditions and indigenous beliefs help shape Mexican folk art.
SIERRA MADRE, CA

