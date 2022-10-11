Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Hearing and Speech Nonprofit Clinic Lauds Expansion of State Hearing Aid Program for Children
A beleaguered state program that provides hearing aids to children has been revitalized and expanded to include families with partial insurance coverage and youth up to 21 years old after the state Legislature included the expansion in the budget bills. A spokesperson for Pasadena’s HEAR Center, a longtime nonprofit hearing...
pasadenanow.com
Harambee Ministries Marks Four Decades On a Mission Begun By a Preacher From Mississippi
With the help of his children and volunteers across the country offering enrichment activities from tutoring, computer classes and more, Dr. John Perkins, a preacher from Mississippi with a third grade education, started Harambee Ministries in 1982. Harambee is a Kiswahili word that means to “let’s get together and push.”...
pasadenanow.com
Foothill Gold Line Board Welcomes New Member, Appointed by Pasadena
La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn is joining the nine-member Board of Directors of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, after he named by the City of Pasadena as its appointee for a four-year term. Mayor Hepburn was sworn in Wednesday as the board’s newest member at the beginning of the...
pasadenanow.com
One Day After Gordo’s Admonition, LA Council Member Resigns
After days of calls for her resignation following the release of a 2021 recorded conversation in which she made a series of racist remarks, LA council member Nury Martinez finally announced her resignation. Nury’s resignation comes one day after Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo joined a host of others calling for...
pasadenanow.com
State Auditor Says Pasadena in ‘Moderate’ Risk of Financial Distress
According to an assessment of the financial status of California cities, Pasadena remains in moderate risk of financial distress. However, future pension costs and retiree health, dental funding and other post-Employment benefits funding is considered at a high risk level. “This city’s projected annual payments to its CalPERS pension plan...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Resident Elana O’Brien Used Hügelkultur To Transform Front Yard, Cut Water Costs in Half
Pasadenan Elana O’Brien cut her water costs in half and dramatically reduced her water usage after she chose to redesign the front yard of her Madison Heights home using hügelkultur. Like many Pasadenans, an inconspicuous lawn adorned her front yard before she became acquainted with hügelkultur, a centuries-old,...
pasadenanow.com
New Trees Planted Along 2 City Streets on California Clean Air Day
The City of Pasadena’s Department of Public Works teamed with the Pasadena Audubon Society, local retailer My Zero Waste Store, and Council District 3 staff to plant 15 new street trees in District 3 on October 5 in celebration of California Clean Air Day. Eleven Western Redbud and four...
pasadenanow.com
Green Economy Conference Will Connect Those Who Believe Urgent Action Must Be Taken to Reverse Global Warming
For all the “early adopters” who believe climate is in a state of emergency and we need to take urgent, collaborative action to solve challenges, the Green Economy Conference will discuss three important “gamechangers” in the fight against climate change. “Three game changers in the effort...
pasadenanow.com
COVID Hospitalizations Tumble Again in LA County, Remain Low in Pasadena
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped to 459, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths in its latest data. Pasadena reported 23 new cases on Wednesday. There have been no COVID-related deaths in Pasadena during October, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department.
pasadenanow.com
Caltech to Recognize and Celebrate the Naming of Two Campus Buildings in Separate Ceremonies
In the fall of 2021, Caltech announced the naming of several campus assets and honors for individuals who both reflect the Institute’s values and aspirations and had a direct connection to and impact on the Caltech community. Among those honorees were alumnus Grant D. Venerable (BS ’32), for whom...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover Class is Meeting Weekly with New and Familiar Faces
Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover class is meeting weekly with new and familiar faces! Parents and their children observe, experiment, share, and support one another with the guidance of an experienced practitioner of respectful care. Spaces still available for children 3-12 months. Learn more about the Parent-Infant Clover class via https://linktr.ee/pasadenawaldorfschool.
pasadenanow.com
24 Local Nonprofit Organizations Awarded $511,000 in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grants Funding
Over half million dollars in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grant funding is on its way to 24 Pasadena-area nonprofit organizations to support their facility improvement projects and equipment purchases. PCF’s annual Capital Grant Program supports the infrastructure that nonprofit organizations need to carry out their mission, including equipment purchases, construction,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Mourns the Loss of a Friend
As he did with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Edmund Fry, owner of Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Tea House and English Garden, takes the death this week of actress and Hollywood legend Angela Lansbury, personally. “She was a dear friend of the Rose Tree and she loved...
pasadenanow.com
Assumption 4th Graders Takes a Good Look at Soil
Investigating soil composition among Assumption 4th graders! The 4th graders analyzed the properties of these soils today or in the near future. Soil, to many of us, is just dirt. When looked at closely, soil is composed of particles of different sizes. The particles may be rounded by alluvial action (deposited by water) or may be jagged. The soil may contain transparent crystals or even gold. A good look at soil reveals many wonders.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Kiwanis Club to Celebrate 102nd Year of Serving Children With Anniversary Event
The Pasadena Kiwanis Club will celebrate its 102nd year of serving children within the community with a “Roaring 20’s Dinner Celebration” next Thursday. One of the oldest service clubs in the nation and in Pasadena, the local club was founded in 1920. It provides support to children that are homeless, children that have been adopted, children that are in a single parent family, and children that are disabled.
pasadenanow.com
Entrepreneurs from Drone, Robotics, and Medical Technologies Industries to Converge in Pasadena This Saturday
Calling all technophiles in Pasadena to come to experience new forms of reality, enhanced with cutting-edge virtual reality gear this Saturday with ‘Tea, Tech and Tequila.’. Attendees can engage with virtual reality, metaverse ecosystems, augmented reality, mixed reality, and a marketplace of local vendors all while enjoying curated tequila...
pasadenanow.com
20 of Pasadena’s Best Eateries Offer Extraordinary Lunch and Dinner Specials for DINE LA, Starting Friday
Just like that, you wake up in the morning, and you check your calendar, and it’s the start of DINE LA Week. Restaurants all over Greater Los Angeles are featuring greater specials (see what we did there?) with lunches as low as $15, to go along with $35 dinners, beginning Friday, October 14, and continuing through October 28.
pasadenanow.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
pasadenanow.com
Arcade Lane in Playhouse Village Will Be Transformed Into a Mexican Zócalo for Día de los Muertos Event
Continuing the cultural tradition of Día de los Muertos, Arcade Lane in Playhouse Village will transform into a Mexican Zócalo (public plaza) filled with music, dance and traditional altar exhibits this Sunday to celebrate the day of the dead. Playhouse Village is partnering with Mercadito Monarca Pasadena, an...
pasadenanow.com
Sierra Madre Middle School Students Create Mexican Folk Art
Papel Picado, Mexican folk art at lunch with Sierra Madre Middle School teacher Erik Delgadillo. In creating Mexican folk art students are already on their way to delving into Mexican culture as a whole. Mexico is an extraordinary country with an abundance of characteristic and interesting places. Mexican Folk art is heavily influenced by people, culture, and style. Many European traditions and indigenous beliefs help shape Mexican folk art.
