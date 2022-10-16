ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFBFK_0iVp4aou00

Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven’t received their payments — and time is running out to claim them.

Discover: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

A report released this week by the Government Accounting Office found that between 9 million and 10 million individuals have not yet received their payments, which were first sent out more than two years ago.

Taxpayers who missed the April 15, 2022 filing deadline have until Oct. 17, 2022, to file their taxes and claim any stimulus money owed. For individuals who don’t have enough income to have filed income taxes, the deadline to claim your stimulus payment is Nov. 15, 2022. In this case, you’ll just need to complete a simplified tax return to get your payment.

From April 2020 to December 2021, the U.S. government made three separate direct COVID-19 stimulus payments to Americans, totaling $931 billion. These payments mainly went to U.S. citizens with annual incomes below $75,000 or married couples with income below $150,000. The government also expanded the Child Tax Credit to boost the payment amount and include more families.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

However, the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department ran into numerous issues processing and distributing the payments, which is why millions of Americans still haven’t gotten the payments they are due.

According to the GAO, you might not have received a payment if any of these situations apply:

  • Never filed a tax return
  • Filed for the first time
  • Did not have a bank account or otherwise lacked access to banks
  • Your family has a mixed immigrant status
  • You have limited or no internet access
  • You have experienced homelessness

The IRS and Treasury Department have launched numerous outreach programs to locate Americans who have not yet received their stimulus payments, but ongoing customer service issues have impeded the effort.

Congress looks to ease the problem with a recent spending package that earmarks $80 billion for the IRS over the next 10 years, The Hill reported — the biggest boost in decades. About $33 billion of that will go toward operational support, services for payers and systems modernization.

Meanwhile, if you believe you are still owed a stimulus payment, the GAO advises visiting these IRS pages — irs.gov/coronavirus/EIP and ChildTaxCredit.gov — to find information on how to complete and submit a tax return.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?

Comments / 3

Related
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
GOBankingRates

Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men –...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy