Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati Comments On Kyle Abrams’ New Girlfriend

By Angie G
 3 days ago
Mere days after confirming their new relationship on the Love is Blind: After The Altar special, Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati announced their break up.

At the time, Kyle explained the split and said, “I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Alter was filmed, we decided to go our separate ways early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through ardous [sic] vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

For her part, Deepti explained, “We spent so much time in L.A. together. We got a place for a month and like it was 24/7. In a relationship, you just like need some space and especially me, I need to recharge. Kyle’s a pretty flirty person and so for me, I can sometimes be an insecure-relationship attachment style.” She added, “We recognized that we weren’t bringing the best out in each other.”

Kyle seemed to use the breakup announcement to share that he had “since embarked on a new relationship which [he] intend[s] to keep private for a bit.” Kyle concluded, “As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

According to E! News, Deepti has some thoughts on Kyle’s new fling. When asked if she approves of the new relationship she conceded, “Yeah, I do.”

“Actually, I’ve met her a couple of times because Kyle and I run into each other all the time in Chicago at the same events and things,” Deeps explained. “She’s so sweet! She even came up to me and was like, ‘You’re so sweet!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course I’m not going to be a mean girl. That’s not who I am at all.'”

Deepti assured her fans, “I just want him to be happy and do whatever he wants with his life.”

As for Deepti and Kyle’s relationship, they’re working on it. Said Deepti, “It’s like, we can’t go back to that same type of friendship we used to have because once you cross that line, it’s just too hard… feelings aren’t an on and off switch. It was too hard for me to see him with other women. I don’t know how he felt because I was dating someone else, too.”

She added, “It’s really hard to go there and cross that boundary. Especially if he’s in a new relationship or seeing other people, I don’t want to like intervene in that.”

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED TO LEARN DEEPTI AND KYLE BROKE UP? WOULD YOU WATCH A SPECIAL FOLLOWING THEIR NEWEST RELATIONSHIPS?

[Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix]

#Love Is Blind#Friendship
