Centre Daily
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome
I’m on a four-game winning streak with weekly Bengals predictions. Can I keep it rolling? Here is this week’s Bengals prediction: NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3), 1 p.m., CBS ...
Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals' Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List
Cincinnati added three veteran offensive linemen in free agency this offseason
atozsports.com
Bengals coach makes one of the most bizarre statements of the season
The Cincinnati Bengals are hitting the road to take on the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Cincinnati will be facing old friend Andy Dalton as Jameis Winston is still working his way back from injury. Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals after being selected by Cincinnati in the second...
iheart.com
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Bengals defense stacking up solid performances: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals defense didn’t have a bad night against Baltimore statistically. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half for the fifth straight game and mostly kept Lamar Jackson in check. Jackson had 232 yards (58 rushing) while only completing 59.3% of his passes and 31 of those rushing yards came on the Ravens’ last possession.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Bengals-Saints, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) head to Nola to face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) in Week 6. The Bengals are coming off of a close 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Saints are fresh off a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Which team will battle their way back to .500 this Sunday?
Cincinnati Bengals to use new practice bubble Friday ahead of Sunday's game at Superdome
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that the team will use its new practice bubble Friday for the first time in order to simulate playing indoors. The team is scheduled to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome, where Bengals quarterback Joe...
Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas out on final Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints are officially going to be without Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty and Payton Turner in their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The good news is that Chris Olave and Ryan Ramczyk were upgraded to full participants. Olave was listed as questionable, but seems to be on pace to play.
Jonah Williams shows ‘encouraging’ progress, Tee Higgins questionable: Bengals vs. Saints injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s final injury report of the week is a lot less cluttered than the one the Saints put out on Friday afternoon. The Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) as questionable. Coach Zac...
Yardbarker
Andy Dalton to start against Bengals for third year in a row
No matter where he goes, Andy Dalton just can't shake the Bengals. The New Orleans Saints quarterback will get a third crack at the team that drafted him when New Orleans hosts Cincinnati this Sunday. Dalton has started the past two games for New Orleans, going 1-1. Dalton was the...
iheart.com
Tennessee Legend Revealed As 'GameDay' Guest Picker
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay when the traveling show returns to his alma matter, the University of Tennessee, for the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against Alabama on Saturday (October 15). Manning, a four-year starting quarterback for the...
Study: Cincinnati Among the Best NFL Tailgating Cities, Thanks to Bengals Fans
According to the study, Cincinnati knows how to throw a party.
