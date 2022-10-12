ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Bengals coach makes one of the most bizarre statements of the season

The Cincinnati Bengals are hitting the road to take on the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Cincinnati will be facing old friend Andy Dalton as Jameis Winston is still working his way back from injury. Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals after being selected by Cincinnati in the second...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
iheart.com

Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

Bengals defense stacking up solid performances: By the numbers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals defense didn’t have a bad night against Baltimore statistically. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half for the fifth straight game and mostly kept Lamar Jackson in check. Jackson had 232 yards (58 rushing) while only completing 59.3% of his passes and 31 of those rushing yards came on the Ravens’ last possession.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Bengals-Saints, pick

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) head to Nola to face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) in Week 6. The Bengals are coming off of a close 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Saints are fresh off a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Which team will battle their way back to .500 this Sunday?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas out on final Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints are officially going to be without Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty and Payton Turner in their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The good news is that Chris Olave and Ryan Ramczyk were upgraded to full participants. Olave was listed as questionable, but seems to be on pace to play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Andy Dalton to start against Bengals for third year in a row

No matter where he goes, Andy Dalton just can't shake the Bengals. The New Orleans Saints quarterback will get a third crack at the team that drafted him when New Orleans hosts Cincinnati this Sunday. Dalton has started the past two games for New Orleans, going 1-1. Dalton was the...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Tennessee Legend Revealed As 'GameDay' Guest Picker

College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay when the traveling show returns to his alma matter, the University of Tennessee, for the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against Alabama on Saturday (October 15). Manning, a four-year starting quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
