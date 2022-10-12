SALT LAKE CITY — Weldon Angelos is thrilled to see President Biden's announcement on marijuana. "It's very encouraging," he said in an interview with FOX 13 News. The Utah-based rap producer was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being arrested for selling a pound of marijuana to an undercover police informant. A firearm was with him. His sentence was commuted in 2016 by President Obama after he served 13 years behind bars, and Angelos was pardoned by President Trump in 2020. Since then, Angelos has been an outspoken advocate for cannabis reform. He testified before Congress and visited the White House in April.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO