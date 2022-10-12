ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Lake Oswego Review

Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit

Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
PORTLAND, OR
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CBS News

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

(CNN) -- Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
KATU.com

Republican candidates for congress criticize Biden's Oregon visit

President Joe Biden is in Oregon in large part to boost the chances for Democrats in the upcoming midterm election. However, Oregon Republicans are responding to the visit by criticizing his policies. From blaming the high cost of gas on President Biden's executive order to halt the Keystone Pipeline to...
FOX 13 News

In Utah, some surprising reactions to Biden's marijuana announcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Weldon Angelos is thrilled to see President Biden's announcement on marijuana. "It's very encouraging," he said in an interview with FOX 13 News. The Utah-based rap producer was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being arrested for selling a pound of marijuana to an undercover police informant. A firearm was with him. His sentence was commuted in 2016 by President Obama after he served 13 years behind bars, and Angelos was pardoned by President Trump in 2020. Since then, Angelos has been an outspoken advocate for cannabis reform. He testified before Congress and visited the White House in April.
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Says Biden’s Marijuana Pardons Don’t Go Far Enough: ‘Release Every Federal Cannabis Prisoner’

Joe Biden took a step towards marijuana decriminalization last week when he granted a mass pardon to anyone convicted of a federal crime for simple possession of the drug. He also asked governors to take similar steps, and directed his administration to review marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance alongside hard drugs like heroin. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs…There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result.” The action will...
POLITICO

Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help

Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
OREGON STATE

