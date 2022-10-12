Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson responds to Biden’s marijuana reform proposal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has responded to the proposal for marijuana decriminalization made Thursday afternoon by Pres. Joe Biden.
Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit
Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
This Conservative Group Joins Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Others In Lobbying Against Marijuana Legalization
A group of conservatives from Little Rock has started a new campaign to gather voters to oppose the measure to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Jerry Cox, Family Council Action Committee's executive director, said on Tuesday that Arkansas "does not need another drug problem." The anti-marijuana campaign will feature social...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CBS News
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
(CNN) -- Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
Republican candidates for congress criticize Biden's Oregon visit
President Joe Biden is in Oregon in large part to boost the chances for Democrats in the upcoming midterm election. However, Oregon Republicans are responding to the visit by criticizing his policies. From blaming the high cost of gas on President Biden's executive order to halt the Keystone Pipeline to...
Ohio politicians react to Biden’s decision to pardon federal marijuana possession
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio politicians had divergent of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Thursday afternoon decision to pardon about 6,500 people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession and to order a federal review of its classification as a Schedule 1 drug with high potential for abuse and no medical use.
AOL Corp
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
In Utah, some surprising reactions to Biden's marijuana announcement
SALT LAKE CITY — Weldon Angelos is thrilled to see President Biden's announcement on marijuana. "It's very encouraging," he said in an interview with FOX 13 News. The Utah-based rap producer was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being arrested for selling a pound of marijuana to an undercover police informant. A firearm was with him. His sentence was commuted in 2016 by President Obama after he served 13 years behind bars, and Angelos was pardoned by President Trump in 2020. Since then, Angelos has been an outspoken advocate for cannabis reform. He testified before Congress and visited the White House in April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northern Michigan Reaction to President Biden’s Pardon for Marijuana Possession
President Joe Biden Thursday pardoned thousands of Americans charged with simple possession of marijuana. The pardon comes as a relief to many across the country and right here in northern Michigan. “If you go back in the day to see what cannabis was used for. There’s so many good things...
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report
Camp Hale was used as a training site by soldiers preparing for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II.
Margo Price Says Biden’s Marijuana Pardons Don’t Go Far Enough: ‘Release Every Federal Cannabis Prisoner’
Joe Biden took a step towards marijuana decriminalization last week when he granted a mass pardon to anyone convicted of a federal crime for simple possession of the drug. He also asked governors to take similar steps, and directed his administration to review marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance alongside hard drugs like heroin. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs…There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result.” The action will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
Local officials react to President Biden’s announcement on pardoning federal marijuana offenses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pardons are now on the way for simple possession of marijuana cases after President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement. President Biden hopes this will allow people access to employment, housing, or educational opportunities, but what does this mean for people locally?. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple...
Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help
Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
Comments / 0