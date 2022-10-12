Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
milwaukeetimesnews.com
Greater Milwaukee Urban League honors local principals
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League (GMUL) hosted a “Principal Recognition Program” at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 West North Avenue. This event recognized all the principals of elementary and high schools that the Greater Milwaukee Urban League is partnered with for their dedication, service and commitment to the youth of Milwaukee. There was also a tribute to the Late Keith Carrington, Principal of North Division High School who recently passed away in September. Pictured at the event are (front row, from left) Auer Avenue Elementary Principal Dr. Zannetta Walker; Messmer HS Principal Sheonora Staten-Jordan; Hawthorne Elementary Principal Shantee Jude-Williams; Vincent HS Program Coordinator Dr. Stephens; Carver Academy Principal Krishin Hinds; OW Holmes Elementary Principal Tayotis Caldwell; Pathways HS Principal Sarah Maule; (back row, from left) GMUL Programs Administrator Coordinator La’Amecia Taylor; GMUL President and CEO Dr. Eve M. Hall; GMUL Programs Director Shirron Jude; and GMUL Education Coach Angela Callender.
Mask mandate reinstated on Milwaukee County buses
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced masks will be required on county buses again beginning Friday.
On Milwaukee
A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered
Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Children’s Institute 2023 to Be Held in Milwaukee
The ABA has announced that the 11th annual Children’s Institute, which brings together children’s booksellers from across the country, will take place in Milwaukee, Wis., from June 5-7, 2023. This will be the second in-person Children’s Institute since the pandemic. Applications for scholarships to Ci2023 are open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America
MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
No charges to be filed in Wisconsin drawbridge death
Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it. The county prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. A 77-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15. Richard Dujardin was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass. Dujardin fell about 70 feet to the pavement below and died.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed
MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milwaukee families impacted by domestic violence speak out
The local resource center Sojourner Family Peace Center reports it has seen a spike in intimate partner crime. 36% of Wisconsin females will experience domestic violence during their lifetime.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
Milwaukee set to designate site of 1961 LGBTQ uprising a historical landmark
In the early evening hours of Aug. 5, 1961, Josie Carter was sitting at the bar in the Black Nite, a gay tavern in Milwaukee, doing her makeup in her bathrobe. Later that evening, she would lead bar patrons as they fought back against a group of Navy service members in what some historians believe could be the first recorded LGBTQ uprising in the country.
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
KUSD hosts budget workshop, exercises for the joint standing committee
Members of the Kenosha Unified School District joint standing committees of audit/budget/finance, curriculum/program, personnel and planning/facilities came together to engage in a school budget activity, and subsequent discussions, in a joint standing committee meeting Tuesday evening. At the start of the meeting, Kenosha Unified Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan introduced...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
All 142 Milwaukee fallen firefighters honored, dating back to 1800s
MILWAUKEE – All 142 Milwaukee firefighters who have died serving the city since 1860 were honored Wednesday, Oct. 12 during the annual “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Program.”. Everyone knows that a firefighter’s job is dangerous. It’s their duty to run toward the flames, but Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski...
newsfromthestates.com
Wauwatosa protester list, open records Dropbox restricted by court order
Wauwatosa police have been barred by a federal court order from sharing a list of protesters compiled during demonstrations in October 2020. Both the protester list, which the Wauwatosa Police Department (WPD) created to monitor Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020, and a Dropbox that the department used to release unredacted documents and videos to local media, are now restricted under the federal court order filed on Oct. 7 as part of an ongoing lawsuit over the handling of the Wauwatosa curfew two years ago.
WISN
Some Waukesha County voters confused by ballot questions
Some Waukesha County voters say they're confused by a couple of ballot questions they'll be voting on this November. Renee Mielke of Waukesha believes that when voters see the wording of two referendum questions on their ballot, "They're going to have questions about it. It's not clear, no. It's hard to understand."
CBS 58
A Mexican dish is making a reputation for itself in Milwaukee: Torta Ahogada
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- During Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate their culture, music and, of course, food! One such food item that has increased in popularity in the area is a Mexican dish: Torta Ahogada, also known as a drowned sandwich. A young Mexican from Milwaukee has dedicated himself to...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Poll shows support for proposed Kenosha Hard Rock casino, tribe says
The Bristol Village Board and Community Development Authority voted unanimously in July 2022 to sell 59.2 acres of land to Hard Rock International for about $15 million. Three months after announcing plans to relaunch its effort to build an entertainment center and casino in Kenosha, The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin says a recent poll it commissioned shows “strong support” for the development, a partnership with Hard Rock International.
Comments / 0