Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that a key member of his cabinet will be transitioning to a role outside state government. Lauren Hill Kintner has served as a member of the Governor’s cabinet as Director of the Governor’s Policy and Research Office for nearly 24 years. Throughout her tenure, Kintner served as lead policy advisor and legal counsel to Governor Ricketts and his two predecessors, Governors Dave Heineman and Mike Johanns, according to a press release from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ Office.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO