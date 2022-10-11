Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts Announces Key Staff Transition
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that a key member of his cabinet will be transitioning to a role outside state government. Lauren Hill Kintner has served as a member of the Governor’s cabinet as Director of the Governor’s Policy and Research Office for nearly 24 years. Throughout her tenure, Kintner served as lead policy advisor and legal counsel to Governor Ricketts and his two predecessors, Governors Dave Heineman and Mike Johanns, according to a press release from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ Office.
Pillen Sidesteps Sasse Replacement; Blood says She’d Chose Placeholder
Jim Pillen, the GOP gubernatorial candidate Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to succeed him, declined Wednesday to speculate about his choice for Nebraska’s next senator if Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse resigns to lead the University of Florida, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent...
NE Students Scores on ACT Drop, Rank Well Among Peer States
Average ACT composite scores by Nebraska students dropped slightly in 2022, from 20.0 in 2021 to 19.4 in 2022. But the Nebraska Examiner reports that the state still ranked high among states where more than 90% of all high school students take the college entry test, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
Bomgaars Acquiring 73 Stores from Orscheln
Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company’s bid to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home of Moberly, Missouri.
Nebraska Launches New Human Trafficking Hotline
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol are pleased to announce a new, local hotline designed for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline...
Windy and Dry a Recipe for Field Fires
Conditions are favorable for field fires in some parts of the Corn Belt, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. Eastern Nebraska farmer Mitch Oswald says sparking a blaze is a major concern this year. “It wouldn’t take much with as quick as this stuff has been drying down to lose a corn field to a fire.”
