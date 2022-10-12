ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Daily Mail

Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The US Sun

Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’

THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Law & Crime

Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison

A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CNN

CNN

