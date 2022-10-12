Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
'It got ugly.' Jurors in Parkland school massacre case report feeling threatened, disrespected during tense deliberations
One of the three jurors in the Parkland school massacre case who was against the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz told CNN Friday she did not make her decision until the "very last minute."
Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'
Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’
THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
Woman says Eliza Fletcher murder suspect raped her but wasn’t properly investigated
Murder of Tennessee teacher could have been avoided had police properly investigated rape accusation, lawsuit says
Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears
Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
International Business Times
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators on Thursday that her husband was "unaware" of her texts with Mark Meadows. She blamed the committee for leaking the texts, calling the 2020 election a "Heist," to the news media. She said her husband learned of her texts after the leak while in...
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Fired Cop in ‘Rural’ Texas Accused of Murdering Unarmed Black Man Is Acquitted by All-White Jury, Lawyer Says
A 24-year-old former small town Texas police officer accused of murdering an unarmed Black man in 2020 was acquitted by an all-white jury on Thursday, one day after he took the stand in his own defense. There was no dispute that Shaun Lucas shot and killed 31-year-old Jonathan Price outside...
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Months after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana woman was sentenced to the maximum punishment for shooting and killing Shelby Erin von Holdt. Indiana court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Valerie Rose Hardiek admitted guilt in July and was sentenced last Friday morning...
iheart.com
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Florida Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Who Had Gone to His Home to Pick Up Her Possessions
A Florida man accused of killing his ex-wife and hiding her body on his five-acre property was previously of strangling the victim. Ian Baunach, 43, is locked up at the Hendry County Jail on a count of first-degree murder and other charges, records show. Deputies said they received a report...
Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison
A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2