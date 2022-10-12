As the days grow shorter and the weather turns from summer to crisp fall, one thing area drivers can expect to see are deer on the move. According to the Michigan State Police, the states two million deer are most active in spring and fall making vehicle-deer crashes a problem. Each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About 80 percent of these crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn. The most serious crashes occur when motorists swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or a fixed object, or when their vehicle rolls over.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO