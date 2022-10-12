Read full article on original website
terry603
2d ago
I remember when our company had to certify fork truck operators. ..did it by driving in straight line in the parking lot, being "trained" by personal lady that had never used one
Reply
21
James Widdifield
2d ago
I don't need any certificate.. I can already qqoperate 3 pieces of equipment with great skill and with EXPERIENCE, I could learn to operate anything.
Reply(6)
16
Ratbert.
2d ago
More government overreach into areas they know nothing about. I've done the Forklift training thru the OSHA website several times. Dump Truck is a CDL thing. Loaders, Graders,Dozers, Scrapers and the rest should be employer training.Their is a big difference between learning to operate a machine safely and being a skilled operator.
Reply(2)
17
Related
Digital License Plates Just Approved For CA: How Do They Work?
California just approved digital license plates, but is the cost worth the advantages? The post Digital License Plates Just Approved For CA: How Do They Work? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 More Rail Unions Ratify Contracts
Two more rail unions have ratified tentative deals struck between their leadership and railroads, even as some workers remain critical of the new contracts. The International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation’s Railroad, Mechanical and Dngineering Department (SMART MD) said 54 percent of its members who voted on the contract agreed to ratify the deal. “It was up to our members to decide whether to accept this agreement, and the members have made the decision to ratify a contract with the highest wage increases we have ever seen in national freight rail bargaining,” SMART general president Joseph Sellers Jr. said...
The threat of a freight railroad strike is back
A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
5 of 12 unions have approved deals with freight railroads
A fifth union has now ratified its deal with the major freight railroads just days after one of the largest rail unions rejected their tentative agreement.The Mechanical and Engineering Department of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers union voted Wednesday to approve its five-year contract that includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Now five of the 12 rail unions have approved their agreements with the railroads and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday, but all 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.Fears of a strike were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wasteadvantagemag.com
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Testing Asphalt Mixes Designed to Improve Pavement and the Environment
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is testing an asphalt mix with recycled plastic polymer as part of its sustainable transportation initiatives. The plastic road pilot will take place on Fort Weaver Road between Kilaha Street and the beginning of Fort Weaver Road near Cormorant Avenue. The amount of plastic modified asphalt used in this pilot—1,950 tons—will keep the equivalent of 195,000 plastic bottles out of the landfill. “Using plastic in our asphalt has the potential to make our roads stronger and upcycle material that would be otherwise headed for a landfill,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Even though we’re using a material that has been used on roads in the United States for over 5 years, we need to make sure the mix is right for Hawaiʻi and our environment.”
agupdate.com
ATV/UTV safety important for farm women
There are a lot of different ways to get hurt if you don’t take proper precautions. If you’ve ever bumped heads with someone, it doesn’t take much of a knock to hurt. Running a piano (300-750 pounds) over your toe hurts like the dickens and could cause a broken toe.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Greensboro, NC Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program Begins November 1
In response to ongoing concerns from neighbors, the Field Operations Department will begin enforcing the City’s Trash and Recycling Container Compliance program on November 1. A $25 fee may be issued to households who repeatedly leave trash or recycling containers in the street for more than 48 hours per week, creating a nuisance to the neighborhood. In order to avoid a fee, residents should be sure your trash and recycling containers are at the curb no more than 48 hours – from 7 am the day before service to 7 am the day after your service day. This 48-hour window is twice as long as the previous policy, giving residents more flexibility.
dronedj.com
EVTOL air taxi developer Archer to unveil its production craft in November
Next-generation electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Archer Aviation has announced it will be presenting the version of the air taxi it will take into production at an event in November. Archer made the announcement today, saying the unveiling would allow attendees to get a first look at the...
Comments / 38