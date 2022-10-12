Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules
The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling. On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
waternewsnetwork.com
“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County
Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop
When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
Ramen King Keisuke Secure Next Location in San Diego
Ramen Chain Promises Three Restaurants Coming to the Area
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
hunker.com
This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks
You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
NBC San Diego
Should San Diego Taxpayers Chip In Hundreds of Millions for Seaport Renovation?
A multi-billion-dollar redevelopment plan could bring new life to Seaport Village on San Diego's bayfront, but some residents are fading the idea now that the developer behind the potential revamp is asking for hundreds of millions in public funding. At a meeting Tuesday, developer 1HWY1 told the Port of San...
rtands.com
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
Lake County News
State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
KPBS
San Diego voted 8th best taco city in America (yes, you read that right)
San Diego has long stood tall as one of the premier taco cities in the United States. A recent survey of “best Taco cities in America” however, had San Diego as number eight on the list — losing out to number one ranked Austin, Texas. In fact,...
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
saratogafalcon.org
Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego
Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
KPBS
Protest disrupts morning at Sempra Energy headquarters
Climate advocates disrupted the beginning of the day for Sempra Energy workers in downtown San Diego. Up to a dozen people physically blocked the entrance of the Fortune 500 company’s underground parking structure, making it hard for company workers to get to their job. Sempra is the parent company...
