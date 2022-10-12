ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

Related
waternewsnetwork.com

“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County

Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
SAN DIEGO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#City Council
hunker.com

This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks

You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Lake County News

State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians

Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
saratogafalcon.org

Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego

Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Protest disrupts morning at Sempra Energy headquarters

Climate advocates disrupted the beginning of the day for Sempra Energy workers in downtown San Diego. Up to a dozen people physically blocked the entrance of the Fortune 500 company’s underground parking structure, making it hard for company workers to get to their job. Sempra is the parent company...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy