Wolf Administration Outlines Winter Preparations, Guidance for Public Readiness, and Winter Employment Opportunities

Jefferson County Girl Honored at Pa. School Bus Safety Poster Contest Awards Ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Director of the Bureau of Driver Licensing Kara Templeton on Thursday joined the Pennsylvania State Police and school bus safety advocates to honor nine students for communicating important school bus safety messages through their submissions to this year’s School Bus Safety Poster Contest. A Brockway Area Jr/Sr High School student won first place in Grades 6 to 8 category.
Statewide Bear Seasons About to Take Off
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania isn’t offering a bear hunting season in 2022. As was the case last year, it’s essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways – with bows, muzzleloaders and, in some cases, even rifles – in what can be considered the early bear season.
Pa. Election 2022: Where Governor Candidates Mastriano, Shapiro Stand on the Opioid Epidemic, Medical Marijuana, and Other Health Issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. – As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. (Pictured above: People gather on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol...
Department of Corrections to Implement Body-Worn Cameras for Select K-9 Parole Agents, K-9 Sergeants, Criminal Investigators
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced on Friday the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body-worn camera program within the department. The $90,000.00 grant comes from the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance. The...
