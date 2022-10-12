One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division were “conducting surveillance” on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO