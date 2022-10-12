Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit with police in South LA
One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division were “conducting surveillance” on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away.
nypressnews.com
Carjacking victim dragged by own vehicle, killed during LA police chase
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A carjacking victim died after being dragged nearly a mile by a suspect who was fleeing Los Angeles police Thursday, officials say. The incident started with LAPD officers from the 77th Division following a suspect who was wanted for murder. The suspect fled and crashed the vehicle, then tried to carjack another car.
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 8 injured after hit-and-run driver slams into food stand in Pomona, police say
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A person was killed and eight others were injured in Pomona after a driver crashed her car and ran away from the scene Friday evening, authorities say. Pomona police say the crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the area of W. Holt Avenue and...
nypressnews.com
LAPD searching for driver in South LA hit-and-run that left toddler in critical condition
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother and toddler, leaving the child in the street with life-threatening injuries. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of...
nypressnews.com
8 people injured, 1 person dead in Pomona crash
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is tending to nine people, one of whom died, after a car crashed in Pomona. According to the authorities, the crash happened on Holt Avenue and Dudley Street. The conditions of the eight other victims are unknown at this time. The CBS LA Staff...
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
nypressnews.com
Beloved South Bay theater possibly shutting down after parking dispute with nearby mall
Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. “It makes me feel more confident and indestructible,” Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan’s worried there won’t be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space.
nypressnews.com
Bass, Caruso say LA City Councilmembers should resign after racist remark scandal
Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso agree on at least one thing: The council members at the center of the racist remark scandal should step down. Tom Wait reports.
nypressnews.com
Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike
All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
nypressnews.com
Riverside launches plan to tackle homelessness by adding housing, treatment options
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The city of Riverside is adopting a new plan to reduce homelessness through a series of incremental steps that will require officials to meet “measurable” goals that make a difference over time, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. The Riverside City Council on...
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Bass, Caruso spar in debate over taxes, political ethics
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso sparred over their qualifications in a debate Tuesday held in front of the backdrop of a growing scandal at City Hall. As Bass and Caruso held their debate, the city was reeling from revelations of racist...
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
