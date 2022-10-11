ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupmag.com

CBMM’s Start Your Own Oyster Garden Workshop Returns

St. Michaels, MD - Mike and Jody Rennie take pride in welcoming out-of-town visitors to their home on the banks of the Miles River with a taste of the Eastern Shore. It’s neat when we have friends over to be able to actually serve them crabs that we’ve caught off the dock and oysters that we’re growing out there in the cages,” Mike Rennie said.
EASTON, MD
whatsupmag.com

Metal Casting Workshop & Pour on the Shore Coming to CBMM

ST. MICHAELS, MD – The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering guests the opportunity to experience traditional iron casting at its Shipyard in November, through its Metal Casting Workshop and Pour on the Shore events, presented in partnership with locally-based cast iron cookware manufacturer Butter Pat Industries. “We are...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Government
whatsupmag.com

What's Up? This Weekend 10/13

From a seasoned sailor to a first time boat buyer, the United States Sailboat Show offers everything a boater needs. Every October, sailors from around the globe gather on miles of docks in beautiful downtown historic Annapolis to experience hundreds of new and premiering boats, boating gear and accessory exhibitors, financing options, all while enjoying tasting tents and the time to connect with fellow boaters. If you are looking to experience the ultimate sailing experience, this show is a must-visit show.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
spinsheet.com

Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis

Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

"Hound Dog"

The story behind the hit song popularized by Elvis Presley and its link to Baltimore. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Buckley
Nottingham MD

Dogfest 2022 to be held this weekend

REISTERSTOWN, MD—Calling all pet lovers…Dogfest is back!. Dogfest is the Baltimore Humane Society’s largest fundraiser and community event and takes place on their 365-acre property located at 1601 Nicodemus Road in Reisterstown (21136). Organizers are expecting 2,000 animal lovers in attendance for this pet-centric day full of games, contests, food and fun.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Los Santos#Latin Americans#Dia De Los Muertos Day#Latino
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
WBAL Radio

Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon

Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore

This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
whatsupmag.com

Wings & Whitetail Farm: Historic Waterfront Estate Farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore

From a gentle rise overlooking a quiet tributary of Langford Creek, the main house of Wings & Whitetail Farm surveys the landscape as it has for 265 years. Once called “Bungay Hill,” this 18th century home in Kent County, Maryland is one of the county’s most important historic properties. Currently available for purchase, it is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest country estates on the Eastern Shore.
KENT COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Tranquil & Bright

Primary Structure Built: 1920 Sold For: $2,015,000 Original List Price: $1,895,000 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 4 Full, 1 Half Living Space: 3,700 Sq. Ft. Casual elegance mixed with quintessential charm might be the best way to describe this 3,700-square-foot Annapolis-classic home. Located in Eastport just minutes from the historic downtown, this traditional coastal-style home originally built in 1920, has been marvelously updated over the years to include many contemporary creature comforts.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
enewschannels.com

Notary Training Network launches in Maryland

(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy