Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
whatsupmag.com
CBMM’s Start Your Own Oyster Garden Workshop Returns
St. Michaels, MD - Mike and Jody Rennie take pride in welcoming out-of-town visitors to their home on the banks of the Miles River with a taste of the Eastern Shore. It’s neat when we have friends over to be able to actually serve them crabs that we’ve caught off the dock and oysters that we’re growing out there in the cages,” Mike Rennie said.
Wbaltv.com
Paranormal Cirque brings death-defying acts with scary twist to Maryland
HANOVER, Md. — Paranormal Cirque is bringing death-defying acts with a scary twist to Anne Arundel County just in time for Halloween. In a big black-and-white tent on the parking lot of Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, visitors can step inside and prepare to be amazed -- and a little terrified.
whatsupmag.com
Metal Casting Workshop & Pour on the Shore Coming to CBMM
ST. MICHAELS, MD – The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering guests the opportunity to experience traditional iron casting at its Shipyard in November, through its Metal Casting Workshop and Pour on the Shore events, presented in partnership with locally-based cast iron cookware manufacturer Butter Pat Industries. “We are...
Plans for the future of Druid Hill Park to be shared with the public
Baltimore's Druid Hill Park is America's third oldest public park and there's an opportunity on Thursday afternoon for the public to learn more about its future.
whatsupmag.com
What's Up? This Weekend 10/13
From a seasoned sailor to a first time boat buyer, the United States Sailboat Show offers everything a boater needs. Every October, sailors from around the globe gather on miles of docks in beautiful downtown historic Annapolis to experience hundreds of new and premiering boats, boating gear and accessory exhibitors, financing options, all while enjoying tasting tents and the time to connect with fellow boaters. If you are looking to experience the ultimate sailing experience, this show is a must-visit show.
spinsheet.com
Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis
Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children
Members of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC-area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children.
wypr.org
"Hound Dog"
The story behind the hit song popularized by Elvis Presley and its link to Baltimore. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Clarksburg families frustrated after homecoming dance tickets sell out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Despite the fact there are around 2,200 students enrolled at Clarksburg High School, only 1,000 tickets were available for the homecoming dance. Those tickets sold out, and a lot of families are upset about it. “I’m just like really upset because I was kind of looking forward to […]
Nottingham MD
Dogfest 2022 to be held this weekend
REISTERSTOWN, MD—Calling all pet lovers…Dogfest is back!. Dogfest is the Baltimore Humane Society’s largest fundraiser and community event and takes place on their 365-acre property located at 1601 Nicodemus Road in Reisterstown (21136). Organizers are expecting 2,000 animal lovers in attendance for this pet-centric day full of games, contests, food and fun.
Univ. of Maryland Biopark broke ground on $320M 4MLK project
It's a big investment that's projected to bring more science work to Baltimore. Today, the University of Maryland Baltimore and Wexford Science and Technology broke ground on 4MLK.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Governor Hogan Makes Several Stops in Southern Maryland, as Statewide Tour Continues
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In addition to dedicating the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, Governor Larry Hogan today made several stops across Charles County as part of his ongoing legacy tour across the state. Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. To start out his day in Southern Maryland, Governor Hogan...
Free bikes given to first-grade class at Baltimore elementary school
First graders at North Bend Elementary School have new toys to play with. All 65 students got free bikes, courtesy of a local company and a non-profit.
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
WBAL Radio
Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon
Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore
This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
whatsupmag.com
Wings & Whitetail Farm: Historic Waterfront Estate Farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore
From a gentle rise overlooking a quiet tributary of Langford Creek, the main house of Wings & Whitetail Farm surveys the landscape as it has for 265 years. Once called “Bungay Hill,” this 18th century home in Kent County, Maryland is one of the county’s most important historic properties. Currently available for purchase, it is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest country estates on the Eastern Shore.
whatsupmag.com
Tranquil & Bright
Primary Structure Built: 1920 Sold For: $2,015,000 Original List Price: $1,895,000 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 4 Full, 1 Half Living Space: 3,700 Sq. Ft. Casual elegance mixed with quintessential charm might be the best way to describe this 3,700-square-foot Annapolis-classic home. Located in Eastport just minutes from the historic downtown, this traditional coastal-style home originally built in 1920, has been marvelously updated over the years to include many contemporary creature comforts.
enewschannels.com
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland
(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
