Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupmag.com
Riverkeepers on the Frontline
Meet several protectors of our waterways, the environmental challenges they face, and the real solutions they put into practice. It’s one of the coolest job titles anywhere. Meet someone who has it and you don’t know whether to say, “Thank you” or ask, “What do you do?”
whatsupmag.com
Harford Awards $1M for African American History Preservation
BEL AIR, Md. - Harford County has awarded $1 million in its first grant program dedicated to preserving African American history. County Executive Barry Glassman announced the awards on Wednesday at a reception for grantees at the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air. During his remarks, the county executive gave...
whatsupmag.com
Wings & Whitetail Farm: Historic Waterfront Estate Farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore
From a gentle rise overlooking a quiet tributary of Langford Creek, the main house of Wings & Whitetail Farm surveys the landscape as it has for 265 years. Once called “Bungay Hill,” this 18th century home in Kent County, Maryland is one of the county’s most important historic properties. Currently available for purchase, it is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest country estates on the Eastern Shore.
whatsupmag.com
In Historic Ceremony, Governor Hogan Dedicates New Potomac River Crossing
Maryland Delivers New Nice-Middleton Bridge On Budget and Three Months Ahead of Schedule, Replacing 82-Year Old Span New Bridge Doubles Capacity, Improves Safety, and Enhances Emergency Response Activities. Old Bridge to Be Utilized For 100 Acres of Newly Seeded Oyster Bed In Lower Potomac River Basin, Advancing Clean Water Goals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupmag.com
Metal Casting Workshop & Pour on the Shore Coming to CBMM
ST. MICHAELS, MD – The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering guests the opportunity to experience traditional iron casting at its Shipyard in November, through its Metal Casting Workshop and Pour on the Shore events, presented in partnership with locally-based cast iron cookware manufacturer Butter Pat Industries. “We are...
whatsupmag.com
CBMM’s Start Your Own Oyster Garden Workshop Returns
St. Michaels, MD - Mike and Jody Rennie take pride in welcoming out-of-town visitors to their home on the banks of the Miles River with a taste of the Eastern Shore. It’s neat when we have friends over to be able to actually serve them crabs that we’ve caught off the dock and oysters that we’re growing out there in the cages,” Mike Rennie said.
whatsupmag.com
What's Up? This Weekend 10/13
From a seasoned sailor to a first time boat buyer, the United States Sailboat Show offers everything a boater needs. Every October, sailors from around the globe gather on miles of docks in beautiful downtown historic Annapolis to experience hundreds of new and premiering boats, boating gear and accessory exhibitors, financing options, all while enjoying tasting tents and the time to connect with fellow boaters. If you are looking to experience the ultimate sailing experience, this show is a must-visit show.
whatsupmag.com
Tranquil & Bright
Primary Structure Built: 1920 Sold For: $2,015,000 Original List Price: $1,895,000 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 4 Full, 1 Half Living Space: 3,700 Sq. Ft. Casual elegance mixed with quintessential charm might be the best way to describe this 3,700-square-foot Annapolis-classic home. Located in Eastport just minutes from the historic downtown, this traditional coastal-style home originally built in 1920, has been marvelously updated over the years to include many contemporary creature comforts.
Comments / 0