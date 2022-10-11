ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
