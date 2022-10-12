ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Clinton Daily News

Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Download the ASAP Energy app to enjoy a FREE cup of Soup with any purchase!
KTUL

Two parents arrested in Canton for allegedly withholding food and hitting their kids

CANTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a child abuse allegation. Investigators and deputies were contacted by medical professionals and were told that a family living in Canton had children that were possibly being neglected and abused. An investigation was launched into the allegations immediately.
