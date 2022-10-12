Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition
- Silva enjoys doing repairwork on many different vehicles. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Thursday edition
- Man charged with failure to register as sex offender. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
OHP: 16-year-old killed in Washita County crash
A community is mourning the loss of a teenager following an accident in Washita County.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Download the ASAP Energy app to enjoy a FREE cup of Soup with any purchase!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Two parents arrested in Canton for allegedly withholding food and hitting their kids
CANTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a child abuse allegation. Investigators and deputies were contacted by medical professionals and were told that a family living in Canton had children that were possibly being neglected and abused. An investigation was launched into the allegations immediately.
Comments / 0