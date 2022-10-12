ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton Daily News

Here is a look at the Friday headlines

- Clinton and Arapaho-Butler FFA compete at Tulsa State Fair. - PSO still working to complete new LED streetlights. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News

Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Download the ASAP Energy app to enjoy a FREE cup of Soup with any purchase!
