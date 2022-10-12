Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Here is a look at the Friday headlines
- Clinton and Arapaho-Butler FFA compete at Tulsa State Fair. - PSO still working to complete new LED streetlights. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition
- Silva enjoys doing repairwork on many different vehicles. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Thursday edition
- Man charged with failure to register as sex offender. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Download the ASAP Energy app to enjoy a FREE cup of Soup with any purchase!
Comments / 0