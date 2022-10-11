ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Disabilities rights advocate Paul Spooner is remembered as 'irreplaceable'

By Melissa Ellin
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago

BOSTON — "He was always looking forward."

That's what Rose Quinn, assistant director at MetroWest Center for Independent Living in Framingham, said about working with Paul Spooner for more than 30 years.

“We're gonna miss his voice for a very long time to come,” she said. “There's very few people like Paul, unfortunately.”

Spooner, a longtime advocate for people with disabilities who had been active on Beacon Hill for decades, died unexpectedly on Saturday.

He was 67.

More : Spooner reflects on 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Spooner, who lived in Taunton, was executive director of the MetroWest Center for Independent Living since the early 1990s and was a champion for the personal care attendant program, which helps people with disabilities live more independent lives.

He had muscular atrophy, and had used a wheelchair since he was 7 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YantM_0iVldUcy00

Quinn said Spooner was at the helm of many initiatives, including training the National Council on Independent Living on how to use computers in the 1990s.

But after just recently moving to a location Spooner helped design, Quinn said he hardly worked a day at the new space before falling ill. He was a “central force ever since he first came in the door,” she added, and his presence will not soon be forgotten.

“He was just always a driven person, he never complained about anything,” Quinn said. “He had a wry sense of humor, but just made himself known wherever he went.”

Mark Dempsey, Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator for the city of Framingham , said Spooner made systemic changes not just locally, but throughout the state, all while training advocates to do the same.

“I think his passion will live on among other people with disabilities, fighting for what they believe in,” Dempsey said.

'Experts on their own needs'

The center said Spooner was "especially focused on the Independent Living philosophy, where people with disabilities are the experts on their own needs," and that he picked up on the power and importance of technology early on.

"Most people in the disability community have interacted with Paul, and even more have benefited from his advocacy for disability services and rights. Paul quickly switched from in-person to Zoom when COVID-19 hit and stayed just as effective in fighting for legislative action," the center said. "He fought for a seat at the tables where his astute vision, attention to detail and careful strategic ideas led to many successes in improving the lives of people with disabilities."

Senate President Karen Spilka appointed Spooner to serve on the state's new Commission on the Status of Persons with Disabilities and he was tapped as treasurer of that group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDrb8_0iVldUcy00

Chairwoman Rep. Denise Garlick announced Spooner's passing to the commission Tuesday morning.

'Never stopped dreaming' : Framingham Village Hall ballroom named for Karen Dempsey

"Paul was instrumental in creating a vision for our commission that would modernize accessibility rights in Massachusetts," said Garlick, a Needham Democrat. "He was driven, passionate and strategic in his advocacy, where his voice impacted policy and programs that improved the lives of countless individuals with disabilities."

The Boston Center for Independent Living said that Spooner's fingerprints are on "too many bills, programs, civil rights complaints, and other advances for people with disabilities to count."

"Paul Spooner passionately lived disability rights. It defined him and he helped define the cause," the Boston center wrote. "He's totally irreplaceable."

State Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis, D-Framingham , said Spooner brought people together that might not ordinarily collaborate, making sure everyone was on the same page.

"It's a huge loss for both MetroWest, but also our commonwealth," Lewis said. "Paul was one of those rare people that was celebrated and respected by everyone."

A memorial gathering is still being arranged, according to the Russell & Pica Funeral Home in West Bridgewater, which is handling arrangements.

Colin A. Young of the State House News Service contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Disabilities rights advocate Paul Spooner is remembered as 'irreplaceable'

