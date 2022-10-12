ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle closes volleyball season with sweep

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA — The Hartselle Tigers closed their regular season volleyball schedule with a tri-match sweep on Tuesday, defeating Class 6A No. 4 Northridge 2-1 and Hale County 2-0 in the final day of play before area tournaments begin later this week.

TUSCUMBIA, AL
