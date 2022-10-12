ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Patriots' Bill Belichick sending 'message' to Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe comments?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has repeatedly refused to confirm a healthy Mac Jones will resume his duties as starting quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer made it known in his latest mailbag he doesn't believe that's by accident. "It definitely got my attention that,...
NESN

How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
NECN

Why Patriots Should Play It Safe With Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Situation

Cassel: Why Zappe should start Sunday, Mac Jones' motivation and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For players dealing with injuries in the NFL, sometimes the biggest challenge is being real with yourself. We obviously want to be out there on the field. That's what we do as a...
CBS Boston

Patriots-Browns Week 6 predictions

BOSTON -- The Patriots have a chance to get back to .500 this Sunday with a very winnable game against the Browns. But their trip to Cleveland won't be a walk in the park.Like the Patriots, the Browns sit at 2-3 on the season. But they have been in every game, with all three of those losses by three points or fewer. This is the kind of game that the Patriots need to win if they want to be in the playoff discussion throughout the season.Will they get it done? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their picks...
CBS Boston

Rookie Bailey Zappe has the Patriots' media approach down pat

BOSTON -- Playing quarterback for a football teams means getting extra attention. Playing quarterback for the New England Patriots means getting even more than that already-high level of attention. It can be a lot for any player, let alone a rookie.Yet thus far in his NFL journey, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has handled those duties just fine. And he looked like a seasoned veteran when speaking from the podium this week.Zappe was asked if he's preparing to be the starter this weekend in Cleveland. He spilled no beans."I'm preparing to do what my coaches tell me I'm supposed to be...
