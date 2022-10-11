Read full article on original website
Theo-24 (Theophylline) - Oral
What Is Theo-24? Theo-24 (theophylline) is an oral prescription drug used to treat symptoms of asthma and reversible airflow obstruction due to chronic asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. As a bronchodilator, Theo-24 works by relaxing the smooth muscle of the airways to...
How Thyroid Disease Affects Your Mood
The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland located in the neck. It plays a role in many areas of the body, including metabolism (the speed at which people burn energy), heart rate, mood, and cognition. The thyroid produces hormones such as thyroxine (T4). Thyroid disease can cause, or be caused...
What Is Fear of Hospitals (Nosocomephobia)?
Nosocomephobia is a marked, excessive fear of hospitals. People with a fear of hospitals experience intense anxiety and distress when they go to a hospital or even think about one. They may also go to great lengths to avoid clinical settings and medical care, which can put their health and safety at risk.
What Are Pancreatitis Blood Tests (Amylase and Lipase)?
Amylase and lipase are digestive enzymes produced by the pancreas. Abnormal levels of amylase and lipase are associated with a condition known as pancreatitis. The pancreas is a digestive gland located near the stomach. The pancreas performs two important digestive functions: Making insulin and producing digestive enzymes. Pancreatitis is the...
Hairy Tongue
All of us have tiny hair-like structures on our tongues. These are not the same as hairs on your head—even though they share similar properties. The cone-like hairs on your tongue are called filiform papillae, and they are usually only about 1 millimeter long. In about 13% of the population, though, these "hairs" grow longer and darker.
Type 2 Diabetes and Miscarriage: How to Lower Your Risk
Miscarriage is, unfortunately, very common. The risk is greater if you have type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes causes physical changes in the body, like high blood sugar and insulin levels, that put pregnancies at risk. If you are hoping to become pregnant, talk with your healthcare provider about any...
Rebetol (Ribavirin) - Oral
Warning: People who are pregnant or have pregnant partners should not take Rebetol (ribavirin). Pregnancy should also be avoided for nine months for female patients and nine months for female partners of male patients. This medication can also cause a blood condition called hemolytic anemia, which can worsen existing heart...
Promethegan (Promethazine) - Rectal
Warning: Promethegan has a black box warning, which is the strongest warning required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Promethegan (and all promethazine products) are not used in children under 2 years old, due to cases of respiratory depression that have occurred. Respiratory depression is when breathing slows or even stops. In some cases, this has caused death.
Fentanyl – Sublingual
Warning: Fentanyl has a black box warning, which is the strongest warning issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA):. Serious and/or fatal respiratory depression has occurred. Monitor closely, especially after starting fentanyl or after a dose increase. Due to the risk of fatal respiratory depression, fentanyl is not prescribed to people who are not opioid-tolerant. Accidental ingestion of fentanyl, especially by children, can result in a fatal overdose of fentanyl. Keep out of reach of children.
Post-COVID Diabetes: Can Coronavirus Cause Type 2 Diabetes?
Studies show that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers are still trying to understand how and why this might be. Here is what is known and what you can do to reduce your risk. Long-Term Health Effects of COVID-19.
