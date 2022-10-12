Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros edge Mariners in Game 2
While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday. The Houston Astros rallied from an early deficit to take down the Seattle Mariners 4-2, giving the defending AL champs a 2-0 lead in their division series. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Guardians' Myles Straw: Yankees fans got 'personal' in ALDS loss
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw expected to encounter a hostile environment during Tuesday's Game 1 of the American League Division Series at the New York Yankees. Straw suggested after what became a 4-1 defeat that some fans at Yankee Stadium went too far. "There were a few. I’m not going...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves
The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
Yardbarker
With Washington Trying To Deal The Steelers Should Absolutely Call Them For The Former 1st Round Pick
You’ve heard the name. The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted him in the 2016 NFL Draft. The team desperately needed a cornerback and William Jackson III was going to fall right into their lap. That is, until their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, swooped him up just one pick before. After Jackson landed in Cincinnati, the Steelers were clearly left a little bit surprised.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NFL fines Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett
The NFL informed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game. The kick happened on the same play where Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer when he sacked Brady and swung him...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
ALDS Game 2 Live Reactions and Highlights
Check out MyNorthwest’s live updates and analysis of Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez takes on right-handed Mariners pitching phenom Luis Castillo. The Astros lead the series, 1-0, after Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off homer to stun Seattle on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Hunter Renfroe, Andrew McCutchen headline players who leave Brewers
The Brewers have 18 players entering arbitration this year, and nearly all of them are likely to get raises. Before the season fully ends, the Brewers have a chance to discuss the future. The team will need to address and evaluate its goals for the 2023 season. The first test for the Brewers begins with a core of players set to potentially leave the team.
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros prediction, pick, odds: Luis Castillo tries to even ALDS for M's
The Seattle Mariners' trade deadline acquisition of right-hander Luis Castillo was executed with moments like this in mind. Seattle, after thrice blowing four-run leads in an 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of this American League Division Series, is in desperate need of a shutdown performance from its starter in Game 2 on Thursday. The exact type of effort Castillo delivered last Friday in Toronto.
Yardbarker
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
Yardbarker
Braves Manager Shares The Latest On Spencer Strider
The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have been without one of their two aces in Spencer Strider for the past week. Strider was out with an oblique issue that caused him to land on the 15-Day Injured List ahead of a key series against the New York Mets. Strider...
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuna Jr. Comments On His Serious Elbow Pain
The Atlanta Braves had a little bit of a scare late in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit on the elbow with a 96-mph fastball from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. After trainers...
Yardbarker
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a...
Comments / 0