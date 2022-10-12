Read full article on original website
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
NEW ORLEANS — There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. It was announced this week that Louisiana Citizens' last-resort insurance will increase by 63%. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion sat down with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
KPLC TV
Southwest Louisiana employers continue to experience worker shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just about every business you go to, hiring signs are posted. Short staffing effects the amount of time you wait for food, or even forces a business to close for the day if an employee calls in. “We are seeing unprecedented shortages for labor,” owner...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
Louisiana Citizens to increase premiums by 63%
LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.
KTBS
Analysis finds Louisiana parishes with industrial tax exemptions received more property tax revenue
(The Center Square) — Analysis of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reveals parishes with the highest amount of tax exemptions collected higher amounts of property taxes in 2021. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief to lawmakers Monday on the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
WDSU
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant - and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
NOLA.com
Guest column: Climate and insurance create to a perfect storm of challenges for Louisiana
Like a lot of people in Louisiana, the company that provided my homeowners insurance went bankrupt this year. Finding a new insurance company was stressful, though a kind and capable insurance agent made the process a little easier. I eventually obtained coverage through Louisiana Citizens, our state-run insurer of last resort. My annual premium increased by nearly $2,000, and is now 50% higher than my previous premium.
KTBS
Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates
A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
pgjonline.com
Clearfork Midstream Expanding Haynesville Gathering System with Two New Pipelines
(P&GJ) — Clearfork Midstream LLC announced the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform serving...
KPLC TV
Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are coming together to tackle the state’s ongoing litter problem during a two-day conference. It’s happening at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge. Tuesday, Oct. 11 marked the beginning of that process, as officials gathered to talk about potential solutions. That conversation continues Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.
KPLC TV
Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Justin and Heather Brister, from Vernon Parish, and their two children, Maisyn and Kanon, left Louisiana in early September with another family from Iberia Parish, Joshua, Brittney and Nathaniel Fortenberry. Their families told 7News they had not had any contact with them after they left on...
brproud.com
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local voters have the opportunity to remove language about “involuntary servitude” from the state constitution, and advocates say it’s long overdue. “Anyone who believes that slavery should be abolished should vote yes on number seven,” explained the CEO of Slave State, Ringo...
bizneworleans.com
Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital Named Best in Louisiana by Newsweek
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital ranked first in Louisiana in Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Newsweek worked with global market research and data firm Statista Inc., to conduct its annual online survey with more than 4,400 physical rehabilitation experts. A total of 11 rehabilitation facilities throughout the state were named to the Louisiana list, with Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital taking the top spot.
