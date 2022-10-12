ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
WWL

Louisiana Citizens to increase premiums by 63%

LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
NOLA.com

Guest column: Climate and insurance create to a perfect storm of challenges for Louisiana

Like a lot of people in Louisiana, the company that provided my homeowners insurance went bankrupt this year. Finding a new insurance company was stressful, though a kind and capable insurance agent made the process a little easier. I eventually obtained coverage through Louisiana Citizens, our state-run insurer of last resort. My annual premium increased by nearly $2,000, and is now 50% higher than my previous premium.
KTBS

Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates

A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
Classic Rock 105.1

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
pgjonline.com

Clearfork Midstream Expanding Haynesville Gathering System with Two New Pipelines

(P&GJ) — Clearfork Midstream LLC announced the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform serving...
KPLC TV

Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are coming together to tackle the state’s ongoing litter problem during a two-day conference. It’s happening at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge. Tuesday, Oct. 11 marked the beginning of that process, as officials gathered to talk about potential solutions. That conversation continues Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.
bizneworleans.com

Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital Named Best in Louisiana by Newsweek

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital ranked first in Louisiana in Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Newsweek worked with global market research and data firm Statista Inc., to conduct its annual online survey with more than 4,400 physical rehabilitation experts. A total of 11 rehabilitation facilities throughout the state were named to the Louisiana list, with Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital taking the top spot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

