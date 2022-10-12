Read full article on original website
equalocean.com
CV2X Solution Provider Nebula-Link Completed B+ Round Financing Exceeding CNY 100 Mn
On October 13, CV2X solution supplier Nebula-Link (Chinese: 星云互联) received more than CNY 100 million (USD 14 million) from its B+ round of financing, which was co-invested by ZGC Science City Fund (Chinese: 中关村科学城科技成长基金), Qualcomm Ventures (Chinese: 高通创投) and Changjiang Capital (Chinese: 长江资本). StarBridge Capital served as a financial advisor.This round of financing, just several months after its round B funding in March this year, is expected to help Nebula-Link improve its competitiveness in the CV2X area.
equalocean.com
Chip Company SPACETOUCH Raises Tens of Mns of CNY From Series B+ Funding Round
SPACETOUCH (Chinese: 普林芯驰) was founded by a group of electrical engineering professors and PhDs from Princeton University in 2017 and focused on human-computer interaction core chip development. It recently completed the Series B+ funding round worth tens of millions of CNY, led by Green Group, with participation by Puxin Capital. SPACETOUCH will use the capital for R&D investment in intelligent terminal chips.
equalocean.com
Chinese Solar Microinverter Solution Start-up Envertech Completed Its Round A of Financing
On October 10, Envertech (Chinese: 恩沃新能源科技), a solar microinverter solution provider, closed its round A of financing worth tens of millions of CNY which was led by Could Angel Fund (Chinese: 云天使基金). The fund will be used on production capacity building and R&D of new products.
China’s version of TikTok reportedly judges Cantonese, a Chinese dialect spoken by 85 million, as ‘unrecognizable’
Douyin, ByteDance's version of TikTok for China, is being accused of suppressing content in Cantonese. Cantonese-speaking livestreamers are accusing Douyin, ByteDance’s version of TikTok for the Chinese market, of prematurely cutting off their streams. The reason? The platform said it couldn’t recognize the language they were speaking: Cantonese. Livestreamers...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
NEWSBTC
Whales are leaving Shiba Inu: where are they likely to invest after SHIB?
The crypto market may be down quite a bit at the moment, with most tokens struggling to get past resistance levels. However, as always, there are some tokens that are outliers, beating the market when they see a project that they think deserves their capital. Until recently, that token appeared...
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
blockchain.news
Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners
Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
equalocean.com
Digital Dentistry Solution Provider SprintRay Receives Over USD 100 Mn in Series D Round
SprintRay Co. (Chinese: 迅实科技) obtained more than USD 100 million in a Series D financing round. Softbank Vision Fund II led this round, followed by Yiheng Capital (Chinese: 毅恒资本) and Zhongwei Capital (Chinese: 众为资本). The existing shareholders Chende Capital (Chinese: 辰德资本) and Yuanyi Capital (Chinese: 远毅资本), continued to invest.
nftgators.com
BlockTower Launches $150M Fund to Invest in Blockchain Infrastructure and DeFi
BlockTower has launched a $150 million fund to invest in blockchain infrastructure and DeFi. The fundraising was backed by BPI France, Mass Mutual and others. The crypto-focused investment management firm’s new fund has already invested in Aptos, Lighthouse Labs and Maple Finance. BlockTower’s venture arm has emerged with a...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…
Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
Google Partners With Coinbase: Experts See It as ‘Just a First Step’
Google announced that it partnered with Coinbase to enable select customers to pay for its cloud services with several cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Commerce, in an effort "to accelerate Web3...
NEWSBTC
Tonstarter closes its inaugural IDO by selling all FNZ tokens in under 4 hours
Tonstarter, the preeminent launchpad native to The Open Network, is proud to announce that its inaugural initial decentralized exchange offering went off without a hitch. In fact, it was so successful that all available Fanzee Labs tokens, FNZ, sold out in under four hours. Fanzee’s IDO Waitlist was oversubscribed by...
Walmart International CEO: Look to China and India to see the future of shopping
With same-day delivery apps, cryptocurrencies, and other trendy tech innovations, it may feel as if shopping has been completely reshaped by digital technology. But according to Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna, consumers in the United States will soon see their shopping experience become even more transformed by technology. To get a glimpse of what’s coming, she said, just look to India and China.
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
The Era of Digitalization: Growing a Business through E-Commerce
The last few years have been full of ups and downs, to say the least. Industries have experienced unprecedented disruptions, the world has gone through numerous closures, and daily lives as we knew them have completely changed.
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK), VeChain (VET), and Huobi Token (HT) to Show Potential for 2023
After an ugly turnaround in the cryptocurrency market valuation this year, many investors’ portfolios have hit rock bottom. Like the Titanic ship colliding with the iceberg, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) took a massive hit during the market crash. But, as 2022 begins to run out, it is only right to look into other profitable investments for the coming year.
equalocean.com
LiDAR Maker RoboSense and Autonomous Driving Provider Pony.ai Established Partnership
On October 12, RoboSense (Chinese: 速腾聚创), a leading provider of smart LiDAR sensor systems, announced that it had established a new strategic partnership with Pony.ai (Chinese: 小马智行), a global autonomous driving technology company. The two parties are expected to start a full business chain cooperation on autonomous driving and smart transportation.
thecoinrise.com
Singapore-based Crypto Startup Pillow Generates $18M in Series A Round
Pillow, a crypto investment startup based in Singapore has generated $18 million in a round that was jointly led by Quona Capital and Accel, a private equity firm that recently co-led a seed round with Citi Ventures to raise $6 million for Xalt. Together with Accel, Quona Capital, and other...
