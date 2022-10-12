Read full article on original website
equalocean.com
CV2X Solution Provider Nebula-Link Completed B+ Round Financing Exceeding CNY 100 Mn
On October 13, CV2X solution supplier Nebula-Link (Chinese: 星云互联) received more than CNY 100 million (USD 14 million) from its B+ round of financing, which was co-invested by ZGC Science City Fund (Chinese: 中关村科学城科技成长基金), Qualcomm Ventures (Chinese: 高通创投) and Changjiang Capital (Chinese: 长江资本). StarBridge Capital served as a financial advisor.This round of financing, just several months after its round B funding in March this year, is expected to help Nebula-Link improve its competitiveness in the CV2X area.
equalocean.com
Chip Company SPACETOUCH Raises Tens of Mns of CNY From Series B+ Funding Round
SPACETOUCH (Chinese: 普林芯驰) was founded by a group of electrical engineering professors and PhDs from Princeton University in 2017 and focused on human-computer interaction core chip development. It recently completed the Series B+ funding round worth tens of millions of CNY, led by Green Group, with participation by Puxin Capital. SPACETOUCH will use the capital for R&D investment in intelligent terminal chips.
equalocean.com
Medical Endoscopes Developer Proxinse Wins Tens of Millions of CNY in Series A Round
Shenzhen Proxinse Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Chinese: 博盛医疗), a 3D high-definition endoscope system provider, recently completed a Series A round of financing. This funding round was led by Technology Financial Group (Chinese: 粤科金融集团), followed by Shenzhen HTI Group (Chinese: 深圳高新投) and Zhongshan Huoju Industrial Park Development (Chinese: 中山火炬华盈投资). Probe Capital served as the exclusive financial adviser.
equalocean.com
Chinese Solar Microinverter Solution Start-up Envertech Completed Its Round A of Financing
On October 10, Envertech (Chinese: 恩沃新能源科技), a solar microinverter solution provider, closed its round A of financing worth tens of millions of CNY which was led by Could Angel Fund (Chinese: 云天使基金). The fund will be used on production capacity building and R&D of new products.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
geekwire.com
Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid
Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
fintechmagazine.com
Mobile banking fintech NorthOne bags $67mn in Series B round
Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has secured US$67mn in funding despite "one of the worst fundraising environments", bolstering its position among SMEs. Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has raised US$67mn towards its ambition of becoming “the digital finance department powering every small business in America”. The Series B raise is...
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
equalocean.com
Digital Dentistry Solution Provider SprintRay Receives Over USD 100 Mn in Series D Round
SprintRay Co. (Chinese: 迅实科技) obtained more than USD 100 million in a Series D financing round. Softbank Vision Fund II led this round, followed by Yiheng Capital (Chinese: 毅恒资本) and Zhongwei Capital (Chinese: 众为资本). The existing shareholders Chende Capital (Chinese: 辰德资本) and Yuanyi Capital (Chinese: 远毅资本), continued to invest.
geekwire.com
Providence spinout DexCare buys Womp, an e-commerce company that started as a snow report
DexCare, a spinout of Providence’s digital innovation group, has acquired commerce platform Womp Inc., a 12-year old Bellingham, Wash.-based startup. The purchase will add Womp’s technology for streamlining online experiences to DexCare’s toolkit for supporting health systems. “We are taking these tools, technologies, tactics and strategies from...
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
Google Partners With Coinbase: Experts See It as ‘Just a First Step’
Google announced that it partnered with Coinbase to enable select customers to pay for its cloud services with several cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Commerce, in an effort "to accelerate Web3...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
consumergoods.com
3M’s Post-It Partners With Microsoft on Brainstorming App Venture
3M’s Post-It brand has teamed up with Microsoft to develop a new app aimed at digitizing idea-sharing through the use of a virtual whiteboard and sticky notes. The app will enable teams to collaborate and innovate in an increasingly "phygital" world, the two companies said. Available to all current Microsoft Teams users, the app will allow users to create a digital sharing space (or whiteboard) and synchronously or asynchronously post sticky notes during brainstorming sessions, meetings, or whenever a new idea strikes them. Users can then sort, stack, assign, color code, or even vote on their peers' Post-Its. For those who still prefer the analog version, the app allows users to take photos of real-world Post-Its and upload them as well.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Andreessen Horowitz backs Synonym’s development of ‘fermentation farms’
Hot damn, it’s happening: A bunch of the TechCrunch team are on airplanes, aeroplanes and other spellings of flying vessels to come join us in San Francisco for Disrupt. To say that we are excited would be using altogether too few syllables. Lauren S made us a user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt along with a guide to all the receptions, parties and other cool extracurriculars. See you soon! — Christine and Haje.
