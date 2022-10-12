ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
astaga.com

Uniswap Labs Raises $165M At $1.66 Billion Valuation, $UNI Price Jumps

Uniswap Labs, the guardian firm of decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, introduced elevating $165 million within the Collection B funding spherical with $1.66 billion in valuation. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital and with participation from present buyers a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant. Presently, the corporate appears to be like to increase options for Web3, DeFi, and NFT markets.
TechCrunch

Is the venture market slowing or did crossover funds just bounce?

The macro picture is, however, an aggregated dataset. By that, we mean that when we consider all venture capital activity, it often includes some non-venture funds. Say, a hedge fund piling into startups in partnership with traditional VC deal-making. Last year, an influx of non-traditional capital helped push total venture capital numbers to new heights, raising startup valuations, and, at times, cutting into the due diligence process and generally shaking up the VC game.
blockchain.news

Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners

Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
msn.com

A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says

TechCrunch

With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back

A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
nulltx.com

Top 5 Content Creation Tokens Below $50M Market Cap to Watch in October 2022

Content Creation Tokens are tokens that recognize the work creators put into a system such as social media and seeks to compensate them for their contribution. Content Creation Tokens have a growing total market capitalization of $9,990,872,311 and a total trading volume of $1,133,216,396. Note: The tokens are ordered by...
blockchainmagazine.net

Is Investing In Web3 For The Entertainment Department A Good Idea?

The currency of today is culture. Investing in cryptocurrencies during their first ten years of existence was straightforward: You could purchase bitcoin, ether, XRP, ADA, or any of the thousands of more exotic alt-coins. Prices skyrocketed and then crashed. Then, a change occurred. Since the clunky acronym “NFT” [for non-fungible...
u.today

Cardano Will Thrive in Next Bull Cycle: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

binbits.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
nulltx.com

Top 5 BullPerks Launchpad Tokens by Market Cap to Watch in October 2022

BullPerks Launchpad is the fairest and most community-oriented decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. BullPerks, dedicated to user protection, thoroughly investigates all projects to present only the best bargains, resulting in considerable profits for their community’s members. BullPerks Launchpad Tokens have a total market capitalization of $94,757,785 and a total trading volume of $10,874,915.
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin ($BTC) Trading Into $BUSD Surges Nearly 80% Over Binance’s Stablecoin Conversion

The cryptocurrency ecosystem endured a market-wide sell-off last month over macroeconomic factors that continued to weigh down risk assets, including equities. The fall was reflected in spot trading volumes, which rose significantly last month. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Exchange Review report, BTC spot trading into BinanceUSD ($BUSD), the stablecoin issued...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase Listing Triggers Near 350% Surge for Little-Known Altcoin

A little-known altcoin has seen its price surge by around 350% after being listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has been listing a growing number of projects over the last few years. Earlier this week Coinbase announced it was listing 00 Token (OO) on Coinbase’s main platform and...
