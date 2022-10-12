Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
dailyhodl.com
$100,000,000 Emptied From Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets in DeFi Attack
A decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mango Markets, says an attacker took off with crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars following an exploit on the platform. Mango Markets claims that an attacker manipulated the price of its utility token, Mango (MNGO), upwards within minutes before...
astaga.com
Uniswap Labs Raises $165M At $1.66 Billion Valuation, $UNI Price Jumps
Uniswap Labs, the guardian firm of decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, introduced elevating $165 million within the Collection B funding spherical with $1.66 billion in valuation. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital and with participation from present buyers a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant. Presently, the corporate appears to be like to increase options for Web3, DeFi, and NFT markets.
TechCrunch
Is the venture market slowing or did crossover funds just bounce?
The macro picture is, however, an aggregated dataset. By that, we mean that when we consider all venture capital activity, it often includes some non-venture funds. Say, a hedge fund piling into startups in partnership with traditional VC deal-making. Last year, an influx of non-traditional capital helped push total venture capital numbers to new heights, raising startup valuations, and, at times, cutting into the due diligence process and generally shaking up the VC game.
blockchain.news
Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners
Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
msn.com
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
nulltx.com
Top 5 Content Creation Tokens Below $50M Market Cap to Watch in October 2022
Content Creation Tokens are tokens that recognize the work creators put into a system such as social media and seeks to compensate them for their contribution. Content Creation Tokens have a growing total market capitalization of $9,990,872,311 and a total trading volume of $1,133,216,396. Note: The tokens are ordered by...
blockchainmagazine.net
Is Investing In Web3 For The Entertainment Department A Good Idea?
The currency of today is culture. Investing in cryptocurrencies during their first ten years of existence was straightforward: You could purchase bitcoin, ether, XRP, ADA, or any of the thousands of more exotic alt-coins. Prices skyrocketed and then crashed. Then, a change occurred. Since the clunky acronym “NFT” [for non-fungible...
u.today
Cardano Will Thrive in Next Bull Cycle: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
dailyhodl.com
Decentralized Exchange Pulls In $165,000,000 in Fundraising Round Amid Ongoing Crypto Bear Market
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are securing $165 million in additional investment amid the ongoing bear market. Hayden Adams, the chief executive of Uniswap Labs, says his team raised that total in a Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These game-changing stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
nulltx.com
Top 5 BullPerks Launchpad Tokens by Market Cap to Watch in October 2022
BullPerks Launchpad is the fairest and most community-oriented decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. BullPerks, dedicated to user protection, thoroughly investigates all projects to present only the best bargains, resulting in considerable profits for their community’s members. BullPerks Launchpad Tokens have a total market capitalization of $94,757,785 and a total trading volume of $10,874,915.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Trading Into $BUSD Surges Nearly 80% Over Binance’s Stablecoin Conversion
The cryptocurrency ecosystem endured a market-wide sell-off last month over macroeconomic factors that continued to weigh down risk assets, including equities. The fall was reflected in spot trading volumes, which rose significantly last month. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Exchange Review report, BTC spot trading into BinanceUSD ($BUSD), the stablecoin issued...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase Listing Triggers Near 350% Surge for Little-Known Altcoin
A little-known altcoin has seen its price surge by around 350% after being listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has been listing a growing number of projects over the last few years. Earlier this week Coinbase announced it was listing 00 Token (OO) on Coinbase’s main platform and...
