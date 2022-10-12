ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Examining the Migrant Crisis: Steve Adubato in Conversation with Governor Phil Murphy

Emmy® Award-winning Anchor Steve Adubato sits down with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for a half-hour special on State of Affairs with Steve Adubato. The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Governor Rick DeSantis sending migrants to northern states.
IMMIGRATION
Murphy, NJ TRANSIT Announce Selection of Developer for Metropark Development Project

Governor Phil Murphy and NJ TRANSIT today announced the selection of DOR Woodbridge, LLC – a joint venture of Russo Development, Onyx Equities, and Dinallo Development LLC/Terminal Construction – to advance a transit-oriented development (TOD) project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge. The project reflects the Murphy Administration’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable growth and expanding a word-class public transportation system that connects residents to economic opportunity.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CD-1 Flashpoint: Gustafson Goes off on ‘Wokeness’

Reacting to a published report that a teacher at KIPP Cooper Norcross Whittier Middle School lectured students on “they/them pronouns,” Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s First Congressional District, Claire Gustafson, said, “Apparently, even in our schools, South Jersey’s political cartel does what it wants.”
POLITICS

