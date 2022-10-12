Read full article on original website
Examining the Migrant Crisis: Steve Adubato in Conversation with Governor Phil Murphy
Emmy® Award-winning Anchor Steve Adubato sits down with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for a half-hour special on State of Affairs with Steve Adubato. The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Governor Rick DeSantis sending migrants to northern states.
Veteran Labor Leader Rosenstein Argues the Need for Human Campaign Contact
NEW BRUNSWICK – Veteran labor leader and political organizer Hetty Rosenstein wants to make sure her fellow Democrats secure actual human contact as they seek to connect with voters in the lead up to the Nov. 8th midterm elections. Retired as the state director of the Communications Workers of...
Murphy, NJ TRANSIT Announce Selection of Developer for Metropark Development Project
Governor Phil Murphy and NJ TRANSIT today announced the selection of DOR Woodbridge, LLC – a joint venture of Russo Development, Onyx Equities, and Dinallo Development LLC/Terminal Construction – to advance a transit-oriented development (TOD) project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge. The project reflects the Murphy Administration’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable growth and expanding a word-class public transportation system that connects residents to economic opportunity.
CD-1 Flashpoint: Gustafson Goes off on ‘Wokeness’
Reacting to a published report that a teacher at KIPP Cooper Norcross Whittier Middle School lectured students on “they/them pronouns,” Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s First Congressional District, Claire Gustafson, said, “Apparently, even in our schools, South Jersey’s political cartel does what it wants.”
