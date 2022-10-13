Earthquake confirmed near Sykesville Tuesday night 02:57

BALTIMORE -- Did you feel it? An earthquake was felt in Central Maryland late Tuesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small 2.0 earthquake struck near Sykesville in Carroll County around 11:49 p.m.

On the USGS 'Did You Feel It?' section of its website, more than 170 people reported feeling the earthquake.

The earthquake happened about 2 1/2 miles east-southeast of Sykesville.

It's depth was about three miles, according to the USGS.

Homes around the epicenter of the quake may have experienced light shaking of pictures or dishes hung on walls but little to no damage, according to Richard Ortt, the director of the Maryland Geological Survey

"The ground shook on under our feet," explained Gina Tyson of Carroll County.

After looking at where the quake registered on a map, the Tysons said their home sits right by it.

"We've felt a few small earthquakes around here before, rumbled for a little while. This one was just a big boom and then that was it," said Pat Tyson.

Others said the quake barely registered on their radar.

Former Los Angeles resident, Barb Strong said she lived through more intense earthquakes that would cause damage and change landscapes.

"Every little movement out there, a big truck going by, an elevator... you're like, oh is that a little tremor? Because you had them all the time. But this little thing, I didn't think it was an earthquake last night," said Strong.

Earthquakes happen in central Maryland a few times a year ranging from the 1 to 2 magnitude level. This is because of an ancient geologic fault, which is believed to run from Columbia to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ortt added.

Seismologists cannot predict when an earthquake will occur, the Maryland Geological Survey said.