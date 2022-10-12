If you simply upgraded to a brand new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, then you definitely is perhaps questioning how one can take a screenshot in your model new cellphone. Well, we’re right here to assist. The strategies haven’t actually modified, however there are a couple of methods that you could take a screenshot now. So on this article, we are going to go over all the ways in which this may be finished.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 HOURS AGO