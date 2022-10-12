Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
Cult of Mac
More Apple services coming to Windows 11
Microsoft and Apple are cooperating to enable the Windows 11 Photos app to access photos and videos from iCloud. In addition, the Apple Music and the Apple TV applications are also coming to Windows. The Apple vs. Microsoft war is truly over. Apple entertainment services on the way to Microsoft...
daystech.org
LOVE, The Next Gen Video Communication Platform, Launches on Android and Expands Across Asia
LOVE is offered in English, Bengali, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Urdu on iOS and Android from at this time. Partnership with American Artist Ian Cheng on Visual Expression. After our profitable launch on iPhone within the US, we’re excited to launch LOVE on Android and in Asia at this time. Thus we’re capable of now serve a consumer potential of two billion+ on the Asian continent.”
Get Microsoft Office for life for just $36 during our version of Prime Day
Stack CommerceMicrosoft Office Home and Business for Mac and Microsoft Office Professional for Windows are both on sale for just $35.99.
Apple Insider
Zuckerberg takes on Apple, AI takes on Steve Jobs, and Ask Apple Developer launches
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you only listen to one podcast, listen to this week's AppleInsider Podcast. But, if you listen to two, you've got to check out the show that uses AI to make it sound as ifSteve Jobs is alive again.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro Users Suffering From Lag While Scrolling
Now that an increasing number of folks have the Pixel 7 Pro (and Pixel 7) of their palms, we’re beginning to see some extra points with the cellphone. There’s a couple of threads over on r/GooglePixel now from customers indicating their models are affected by scrolling lag. One...
daystech.org
Two of Apple’s most important execs to speak at a WSJ event on October 25
Two of Apple’s high executives are set to make an look at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live occasion on October 25. The occasion will see the pair interviewed by the WSJ’s Joanna Stern. The occasion, which can kick off at 7:35 PM ET will happen in...
Android Headlines
Wear OS System UI App Brings Latest Experiences To Pixel Watch
Google has released a new “Wear OS System UI” app for the Pixel Watch on the Play Store. The app will provide the latest Wear OS smartwatch experiences to users. “Stay connected, be healthier, and leverage the helpfulness of Google, all on your wrist,” its Play Store description reads.
daystech.org
Display specs leak for Google’s foldable phone, but be skeptical
New particulars concerning the show on Google’s upcoming foldable telephone have leaked. Sources declare the inner display could assist a decision of 1,840 x 2,208. The inner show can also assist a 120Hz refresh fee. It’s been some time since we final heard any information concerning the foldable telephone...
TechRadar
This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century
Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
daystech.org
U.S. FCC set to ban approvals of new Huawei, ZTE equipment -document
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is ready to ban approvals of recent telecommunications tools from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE (000063.SZ) within the United States on nationwide safety grounds, in keeping with an company doc. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel final week circulated the...
fintechnexus.com
Apple to launch high-yield wallet savings account
Thursday, Apple announced a new Savings account for Apple Card that will let users save “Daily Cash” in high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs. The new Savings account is for cashback rewards earned by using the Apple Credit card, but users can also deposit from a linked bank account.
daystech.org
Android 13 Beta Arrives for Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy Z Fold 3 homeowners, at present’s the day you’ll be able to register your gadget into the One UI 5.0 beta (Android 13), bringing the newest and nice options of Android and Samsung to your foldable gadget. To get in on this motion, the identical as different...
Phone Arena
Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication
The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
daystech.org
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
If you simply upgraded to a brand new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, then you definitely is perhaps questioning how one can take a screenshot in your model new cellphone. Well, we’re right here to assist. The strategies haven’t actually modified, however there are a couple of methods that you could take a screenshot now. So on this article, we are going to go over all the ways in which this may be finished.
daystech.org
India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. Apple has confirmed that iPhone customers in India will see 5G assist earlier than the top of the yr, following the service’s widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with...
daystech.org
Apple and the Metaverse: Everything We Know So Far
Tech giants see enormous alternative within the metaverse—the identify given to a future, extra immersive imaginative and prescient of the web with potential real-world ties. Facebook guardian Meta has bet big on the prospect, as its rebrand suggests, whereas Microsoft has each teamed with Meta and acquired a major game publisher because it builds momentum within the area.
daystech.org
Video Review: One Week With the New iPhone 14 Plus
Apple final Friday launched the iPhone 14 Plus, a brand new 6.7-inch gadget that replaces the prior-generation iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 14 Plus marks the primary time that Apple has bought a extra reasonably priced larger-screened iPhone that isn’t labeled as a “Pro” mannequin because the firm began debuting 4 smartphones at a time.
