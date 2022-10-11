KHK USA Inc., distributor of the market leading KHK® brand of metric gears, announces its extensive line of Premium Circular Pitch Racks and Pinions, manufactured to the highest quality standards by Kohara Gear Industry Co., of Japan. KHK’s large selection of CP Racks & Pinions, available in many materials and configurations, are suitable for a wide range of applications where very accurate positioning in linear motion is required.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO