Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Effort doesn't equal entitlement, nonprofit says on students flunking renowned professor
WASHINGTON (TND) — Dr. Maitland Jones Jr., a chemistry professor at New York University (NYU) who previously taught at Princeton University, was reportedly let go from his position at the university after complaints his organic chemistry course was too difficult. A group of 82 of his 350 students signed...
Evangelical college students often feel misunderstood – what helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?
Our research team has studied college students’ attitudes toward evangelicals, a topic that tends to prompt strong reactions. Some liberals don’t see the topic as worthy of discussion – why study whether Americans appreciate a privileged group with strong influence on society? Meanwhile, many conservatives are adamant that evangelical perspectives are not tolerated, let alone welcome, on U.S. university campuses.
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
theedadvocate.org
20 Strategies to Help Students Who Express Concerns About School, Home, or Personal Relationships
Are you looking for strategies to help students who express concerns about home, school or personal relationships? If so, keep reading. 1. Talk about concerns with other professionals to ascertain if further investigation is warranted (e.g., abuse or neglect). 2. Record the number of times the learner writes about fears...
Comments / 0