This spooky season, the Johnstown community is holding some scarily fun events. Starting at our own university, Pitt-Johnstown Program Board is now selling tickets for Kennywood Phantom Fright Night. Students are asked to pay just $10 to participate. There’s a limited number of tickets, so sign up fast. The event date is Friday, Oct. 21 and will last from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Go to the campus events calendar to sign up for your ticket: Pitt-Johnstown Program Board Presents: Kennywood Fright Night – University of Pittsburgh.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO