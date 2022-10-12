ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Squash Casserole

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Squash Casserole – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large bowl, combine squash, 3/4 cup cheese, onion, chilies, and jalapenos. Sprinkle with flour and salt; toss to combine. -Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, covered, for 30-40 minutes (or...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Double Chocolate Bars

1 – 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk. 2 cups miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided. -Combine cookie crumbs and butter; pat onto the bottom of an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. -In a microwave, heat milk and 1 cup chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Pour over the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

16th annual PumpkinFest happening Saturday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This Saturday, celebrate the fall season at the 16th annual Pumpkin Fest in Hollidaysburg. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 along Allegheny Street. Street parking and garage parking from the Blair County Prison are available. This year’s festival will have over 80 vendors […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Mexico, PA
County
Jefferson County, PA
Jefferson County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Saturday – A chance of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Central Clarion vs. DuBois

The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues as Central Clarion visits DuBois. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
DUBOIS, PA
abc23.com

Car Runs Into Brockway Drug

A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Car crashed into Jefferson County church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzas#Muffins#Mozzarella Cheese#Olives#Food Drink#Mexican#Eyt Media Group Inc
upj-advocate.com

Johnstown goes all out this Halloween season

This spooky season, the Johnstown community is holding some scarily fun events. Starting at our own university, Pitt-Johnstown Program Board is now selling tickets for Kennywood Phantom Fright Night. Students are asked to pay just $10 to participate. There’s a limited number of tickets, so sign up fast. The event date is Friday, Oct. 21 and will last from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Go to the campus events calendar to sign up for your ticket: Pitt-Johnstown Program Board Presents: Kennywood Fright Night – University of Pittsburgh.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment

Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions. Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package. For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Altoona house deemed ‘total loss’ after morning fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home that was being renovated was deemed a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire in Altoona, the fire department reports. Altoona Fire Department crews were called out at 8:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on Wednesday, Oct 12. They said they arrived at the scene and […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested

In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey. The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating a theft of a propane grill and a green two-wheeled hand truck dolly from a residence along Bethlehem Hill Road, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County.
MAHAFFEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details Released on Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details were released regarding a transient woman accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eldred Township garage. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as transient, on September 25 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy