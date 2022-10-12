Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Squash Casserole
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Squash Casserole – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large bowl, combine squash, 3/4 cup cheese, onion, chilies, and jalapenos. Sprinkle with flour and salt; toss to combine. -Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, covered, for 30-40 minutes
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Double Chocolate Bars
1 – 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk. 2 cups miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided. -Combine cookie crumbs and butter; pat onto the bottom of an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. -In a microwave, heat milk and 1 cup chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Pour over the
16th annual PumpkinFest happening Saturday
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This Saturday, celebrate the fall season at the 16th annual Pumpkin Fest in Hollidaysburg. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 along Allegheny Street. Street parking and garage parking from the Blair County Prison are available. This year’s festival will have over 80 vendors […]
Museum uses real central Pennsylvania events for spooky experience
“Visitors can expect to be shocked, scared and have all the feelings you get from a Halloween event, but I think it will be harder when they realize this really did happen and quite often.”
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Saturday – A chance of
explorejeffersonpa.com
WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Central Clarion vs. DuBois
The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues as Central Clarion visits DuBois. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion's YouTube channel here.
abc23.com
Car Runs Into Brockway Drug
A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
upj-advocate.com
Johnstown goes all out this Halloween season
This spooky season, the Johnstown community is holding some scarily fun events. Starting at our own university, Pitt-Johnstown Program Board is now selling tickets for Kennywood Phantom Fright Night. Students are asked to pay just $10 to participate. There’s a limited number of tickets, so sign up fast. The event date is Friday, Oct. 21 and will last from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Go to the campus events calendar to sign up for your ticket: Pitt-Johnstown Program Board Presents: Kennywood Fright Night – University of Pittsburgh.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment
Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions. Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package. For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below.
Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
Altoona house deemed ‘total loss’ after morning fire
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home that was being renovated was deemed a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire in Altoona, the fire department reports. Altoona Fire Department crews were called out at 8:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on Wednesday, Oct 12. They said they arrived at the scene and […]
When are Halloween trick-or-treat times for Centre County? We’ve got the list here
Most municipalities are hosting trick or treating events on Monday, Oct. 31 but some are opting to celebrate over the weekend.
7-ton wood splitter went missing from Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36. A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had […]
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road.
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey. The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating a theft of a propane grill and a green two-wheeled hand truck dolly from a residence along Bethlehem Hill Road, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released on Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details were released regarding a transient woman accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eldred Township garage. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as transient, on September 25 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak's office:
Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly dropping newborn on her head
KITTANNING, Pa. (WTRF) — A newborn girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday after allegedly being dropped on her head by a Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman. Sara Lugo, whom investigators say was responsible for hurting the baby, fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Officers later located her in her […]
