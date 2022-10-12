Read full article on original website
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Oct. 12: Cases, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as […]
Pa. Election 2022: Where Governor Candidates Mastriano, Shapiro Stand on the Opioid Epidemic, Medical Marijuana, and Other Health Issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. – As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. (Pictured above: People gather on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol...
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
How will Social Security increases impact SNAP benefits?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans on Social Security just got an 8.7% cost of living increase. But could that increase mean some senior citizens will lose other benefits, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?. The increase in Social Security benefits is great news for a lot...
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
With the coming of fall also comes days that are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6....
Pennsylvania counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state election money
Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Over two dozen people transported to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care
Crews found a carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania daycare after responding to call that a child had collapsed. Shortly after arriving, more than two dozen people were rushed to the hospital. WCAU's Deanna Durante reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
On 2nd anniversary, Pennsylvania’s ‘Move Over’ law applauded by drivers
The side of the highway makes for a pretty scary office. “You could be hit and killed at any point,” explained John Townsend, a tow truck driver for Tow-Tegrity. For Townsend and fellow driver Matthew Vogt, setting up shop on the side of the road is how they make a living every day.
Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.
In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.
Fetterman interview; crime trends; mountain lion legends: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
‘Elephant in the room’: In an endorsement interview with PennLive’s Editorial Board, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery after critics claim a NBC News interview showed he was unfit to serve as U.S. Senator. Crime trends: Is crime up or down in Pennsylvania? How does that...
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
OSHA investigating after Pennsylvania Sam's Club worker dies in workplace incident
A 20-year-old Sam's Club employee in Pennsylvania has died as a result of a workplace incident.
Legislation proposed to regulate book bans in Pennsylvania school districts
A Philadelphia Democrat is working to reign in the number of book bans occurring at Pennsylvania schools as challenges continue at unprecedented rates. State Rep. Chris Rabb proposed legislation Tuesday that would establish uniform procedures for school boards to follow before they could eliminate a student’s access to a book.
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
