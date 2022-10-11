ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas gets $1.4 million to help victims of violence

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XE8k_0iVirCU900

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Tuesday, over $1.4 million was given to organizations in Kansas to support victims of violence.

The money was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic, and dating violence; to support victims of violence, and to safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with their children, according to a news release.

The funds come from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program (SAVP).

A news release says the FVPSA funding will go toward increasing awareness and prevention of family, domestic, and dating violence. It will also go to providing immediate shelter and support services for victims.

Here are the recipients of the 2023 FVPSA grant funds:

County Organization Name Grant Award
Allen Hope Unlimited $46,823
Barton Family Crisis Center $57,616
Butler Family Life Center $55,743
Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $68,313
Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $72,075
Ellis Options:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $76,675
Finney Family Crisis Services $54,006
Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $51,279
Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $53,360
Johnson SAFEHOME $150,178
Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $53,135
Lyon SOS $54,076
Reno BrightHouse $56,166
Riley Crisis Center $75,637
Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $66,231
Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $84,878
Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $97,309
Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $49,484
Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $77,561
Wyandotte Friends of Yates $67,212
TOTAL $1,367,757

The SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access and time with their children and will provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to lower the risk of violence.

Here are the organizations that were recipients of the SAVP grant funds:

County Organization Name Grant Award
Allen Hope Unlimited $7,871
Cloud 12 th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service $6,102
Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $9,213
Douglas TFI Family Services-Lawrence $6,482
Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $14,671
Lyon SOS $10,469
Reno BrightHouse $15,553
Riley Sunflower CASA Project $7,877
Sedgwick TFI Family Services-Wichita $8,443
Shawnee TFI Family Services-Topeka $8,318
TOTAL $94,999

