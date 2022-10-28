HALLOWEEN OFFER: Save 20% when you subscribe to FourFourTwo today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ed McCambridge
 3 days ago

What's the only thing better than a FourFourTwo subscription, with monthly issues delivered directly to your door? That's right - a FourFourTwo subscription with 20% off.

For a limited time only, you can getsave a fifth on regular price when you subscribe to FFT . Been thinking about trying a sub for a while but were waiting for an excuse to take the leap? Well now's your chance.

You won't regret it, as you not only receive all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly crafted content our readers love about the magazine, but you’ll also receive special subs editions of the mag.

(Image credit: Future)

The beautiful covers aren't available in the shops and they look even better than Jamie Redknapp did in the nineties. Well, almost...

Recent editions of the magazine have included world-exclusive interviews with Erling Haaland and Mo Salah, a look back at Eric Cantona's impact on English football and big interviews with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Arsene Wenger and Dennis Bergkamp. We’ve counted down the 100 greatest Premier League players of all time and celebrated Paul Gascoigne's remarkable career.

If this sounds like a bit of you, then grab a FourFourTwo subscription with 20% off today. You won't even have to get off your backside to buy the mags - the postman will literally bring it to you.

So, what are you waiting for? Save 20% when you subscribe today

