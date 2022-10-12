Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Guest Commentary: Does Gloria Partida’s Conviction for a Felony in 2000 Disallow Her from Holding an Elected Public Office in California?
And did Gloria Partida sign a false statement and wrongfully fail to disclose the conviction as required by law in her Statement of Candidacy in 2022?. The Alleged Felony Crimes, the Conviction, and the Sentencing. Based on official court records, Gloria Partida, current at-large Davis City Councilmember who is running...
Emily Galvin-Almanza Joins the Vanguard As an Honored Speaker Tomorrow in Sacramento
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online: http://tiny.cc/vanguard_2022. The Vanguard Awards Gala will honor the work of Emily Galvin-Almanza of Partners for Justice. Partners for Justice “was created to help break the cycle of poverty and criminalization by providing collaborative support services to people facing criminal charges, while helping public defenders protect people from incarceration and other criminal penalties.”
Women’s Rights On the Ballot November 8
We are in the last few weeks of campaigning. Indivisible Yolo and Sister District Yolo need our casual members to step up and join our phone bank, texting and canvassing teams. You have your choice of where to contribute, but don’t get caught looking over your shoulder on November 8th wishing you had done more. Do more now. Join me and Peggy in Reno this Weekend. Here Arte the dates to help Nevada and California representatives who support women’s reproductive rights.
Four Expert Witnesses Testify at DUI Misdemeanor Trial, Evidence Questioned
WOODLAND, CA – “You did not write a report on this case?” Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig queried Woodland Police Sergeant Dallas Hyde during cross-examination in a drunk driving trial earlier this week in Yolo County Superior Court. “I did not,” admitted Hyde. The accused, who...
Despite Promises by Defense to Craft Plan to Protect Community, Judge Holds Man Pretrial on $50,000 Bail
WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court this week, a man – not identified by The Vanguard to protect the identity of the victim – awaited his arraignment on a felony charge of assault by means of force, likely to produce great bodily injury. Judge Stephen...
Commentary: The Cost of Housing Construction Is a True Barrier to the City’s Housing Needs
Davis, CA – At a recent forum, the issue of housing was discussed and many of the candidates are pushing for infill first – and for good reason when one considers the difficulty of getting approval for peripheral housing in Davis. Dan Carson noted, “We are nearing completion...
Community Members Call for Transparency and Accountability from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at Protest after Suspension of 47 Sheriff’s Deputies
Oakland, CA — On Oct. 5, 2022, community advocates and families who have been impacted by violence at the hands of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office held a protest outside the Sheriff’s office in Oakland. According to the Ella Baker Center—a Bay Area human rights organization where...
Accused Pleads No Contest to DUI Charge, Accepts to Learn from Mistake
WOODLAND, CA – Lesson learned, or at least that’s what the court hoped here in Yolo County Superior Court this week when it sentenced an accused for driving under the influence of alcohol. The accused had a blood alcohol level above .15 percent, or nearly double the allowed...
Guest Commentary: What Economic Development Looks Like in Davis (and What It Doesn’t)
A few weeks ago, I was overjoyed to see the news that a local company, Innerplant, had raised $16 million worth of funding in an equity round led by John Deere. Innerplant has developed plants that can act as living “sensors” in agricultural fields, giving farmers feedback on the actual needs of plants in that field so that they can manage their water, pesticide and fertilizer decisions better. Its amazing stuff that you can read more about on their website: https://innerplant.com/
