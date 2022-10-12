We are in the last few weeks of campaigning. Indivisible Yolo and Sister District Yolo need our casual members to step up and join our phone bank, texting and canvassing teams. You have your choice of where to contribute, but don’t get caught looking over your shoulder on November 8th wishing you had done more. Do more now. Join me and Peggy in Reno this Weekend. Here Arte the dates to help Nevada and California representatives who support women’s reproductive rights.

YOLO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO