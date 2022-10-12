Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Related
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this doesn’t keep happening,” Cox said. […] The post A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans looking for clean, safe energy sources should consider nuclear power, according to a company that is working on developing a micro nuclear reactor it says will be particularly suited for rural Alaska. Westinghouse Electric President Eddie Saab made a presentation Friday in front of Word...
alaskapublic.org
Bronson officials greenlit $4.9M to build East Anchorage nav center without Assembly approval
Officials with Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration approved a contractor to spend millions on building an emergency shelter, without getting approval from the Assembly. During an Oct. 7 work session, Public Works Director Lance Wilber acknowledged the mistake. He said the city had given Roger Hickel Contracting the go-ahead...
Delta Discovery
Kelly Tshibaka visits Bethel, Alaska
Thank you to all who prayed for U.S. Senator Candidate for State of Alaska – Kelly Tshibaka’s Oct 5-6 trip to Bethel, Alaska this week. After a plane delay, she and her assistant Heather Gottshall were able to arrive in Bethel, Alaska from Anchorage. We were able to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage man urges others to help
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Duke Russell is a full-time Anchorage artist, but lately he’s been spending a lot of his free time doing something completely different. For months, Russell has been preparing food for people who are hungry and delivering it to them. Russell has fed campers in Centennial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
alaskapublic.org
New regional airline opens bookings for flights to Unalaska
Travelers can now book mid-November flights on Aleutian Airways between Anchorage and Unalaska, according to a statement released by the airline Monday morning. Prospective passengers can make reservations online through the company’s website or via local travel agents. The new carrier arrives as Unalaska residents face $1,000 one-way airfares...
DNR encourages Minnesotans to reduce water use as deepening drought conditions persist
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Minnesotans to use less water as the state continues to experience a prolonged drought. The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows that 43% of the state is going through abnormally dry conditions. Twelve percent of the state is either in severe or extreme drought, specifically west of the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.
Where do Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the Permanent Fund dividend?
Since 2016, no issue has divided Alaska state lawmakers more than the issue of the Permanent Fund dividend. The annual struggle over the amount given to state residents has repeatedly driven the Alaska Legislature into impasses that have brought the state of Alaska to the brink of a government shutdown. Ahead of this year’s governor […] The post Where do Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the Permanent Fund dividend? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskalandmine.com
Three key Anchorage races will determine if Republicans take control of State House
Every two years all 40 House seats are up for election. This year, redistricting – which occurs every ten years – makes these races more interesting than usual. Between incumbent representatives being paired, new district lines, open seats, and the sheer number of incumbents who would rather eat dirt then return to Juneau, the State House is going to look very different next year.
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer
On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cyclist in critical condition after run-in with car in Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening in Northeast Anchorage. Anchorage police swing shift officers responded to the intersection of Bragaw Street and Debarr Road shortly after 6 p.m. after a report of a biker being hit by a Suburban. Police say the man was biking south on Bragaw when he entered the crosswalk.
If WA ‘Going Green,’ Why Huge Pipeline Grant Awarded by Feds?
If the plan 'sticks' (and there are those who say actually it won't due to legal and legislative challenges) we won't be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles in WA state after 2035. And, the low-carbon fuel standard goes into effect in January of 2023. These and a slew of other 'green' mandates appear to fly in the face of this Federal grant.
alaskasnewssource.com
The weekend brings a new round of stormy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A chill was in the air as Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska were still yawning in the morning. Campbell Creek Science Center dipped to 17 degrees. With sunshine, daytime highs did reach the lower 40s. Interior Alaska and west coasts will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies and very...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for missing woman with service dog
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman using a wheelchair and possibly accompanied by her service dog. Kymberly Threasa Rohrer, 27, was last seen in Anchorage near 11th Avenue at Eagle Street in the city’s Fairview neighborhood.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled on the Parks Highway early Wednesday morning is dead, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash saw the driver get partially ejected from the vehicle at mile 38 of the highway, near downtown Wasilla. Troopers say officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage woman missing a week after Turnagain walk
An Anchorage woman has been missing for a week from the city’s Turnagain neighborhood, as police and her family look for her. Faith Rasmussen was last seen Oct. 5 near her home in the 3600 block of Carleton Avenue, near Turnagain Elementary School, according to police, who declined to answer questions about the case as it remains an active investigation.
Comments / 0