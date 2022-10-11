The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO