Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to SFCC for Thompson Conference Center
The Bothwell Foundation recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to State Fair Community College for its Thompson Conference Center which is used by the college and the public. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a...
Pettis County Republican Headquarters Now Open
The Pettis County Republican headquarters officially opened Tuesday night at 811 Thompson Boulevard in Sedalia. Several candidates and their supporters attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 5:30 in a room decked out with political signs, chairs, tables and a couch with a TV. Republican Committee Chairwoman Carla Young emceed the...
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
The Great American Beer Festival Honors Three Kansas City Breweries!
The Great American Beer Festival represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, in the format of a public tasting event plus a privately judged competition. Dubbed by Thrillist as “The One Beer Festival You Must Go to Before You Die,” GABF has topped beer lovers’ bucket lists since 1982 and unites beer lovers and brewers from all corners of the country to celebrate the nation’s ever-growing craft beer culture.
Hakala is Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero
Normally with our Unsung Heroes, we hear about people helping people. We're flipping that on its head this month!. This month, Central Bank decided to go with the nomination from Amanda King. Here's what she had to say :. Beth is the founder of Peaceful pastures donkey rescue, a local...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Vinyl, Music, and Cocktails: Would It Work In Sedalia or Warrensburg?
If you know anything about me you know I love vinyl. So I think the concept of, for lack of a better term, a record bar would be a neat place to go hang out. Ya know, a cozy intimate bar with a great sound system, and a beautiful turn table, where you drop in to enjoy a cocktail, listen to a record, and maybe enjoy a conversation with a friend.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
Man On Bicycle Arrested on Contempt of Court Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a man on a bike who was riding in the middle of the roadway with no lights at 4th and Washington just after 2 a.m., this morning. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that 32-year old Randy Grant of Kansas City was wanted on an active warrant out of Clay County for contempt of court with a cash-only bond of $5,406.46.
Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming
The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
Thank Goodness! Tired Of Thanksgiving Lines? These Stores Are Closed
I had worked a fair amount of my youth and adulthood in the retail industry. Worked for Wal-Mart, Banana Republic, Coconuts Music & Video (FYE), Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, just to name a few. The holidays are super busy. Retail is hard. More and more stores were starting to be open on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers who are looking for that perfect Christmas present or fantastic deal.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 10, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Ashley M. Petree of Warrensburg at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in Henry County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended. Petree was taken to the Henry County Jail, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 12, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, a truck was stopped in the area of West 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, because it had failed to stop prior to the stop line at West 24th and Grand. It also was failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. The driver was found to have a revoked Missouri driver's license, and was intoxicated by drugs. He refused a blood draw, and a search warrant was obtained so blood could be collected at the hospital. Timothy Ray Keizer Smith, 34, of Leavenworth Kansas, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Driving While revoked and Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 14, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Sierra D. Vallejos, 35, of Hughesville, in the 500 block of North Main Street in Hughesville. Vallejos had an active Pettis County warrant for felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Exceeding $1,000 in Damage). Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWS, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop for improper registration at 820 South Limit at 12:56 a.m., Tuesday. A check through DOR revealed that the driver, 22-year-old Ezra Jackson Greene of Sedalia, was suspended. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked for...
Lincoln Woman Killed in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Buick Century, driven by 22-year-old Quintin D. Barkwell of Lincoln, was on Route C, four tenths of a mile east of Keseman around 11:50 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to skid. The Buick traveled off the right side of of the roadway, struck a ditch and two trees, then overturned.
Three Injured in Benton County Head-on Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Ford F-150, driven by 56-year-old Andrew E. Chapman of Gravois Mills, was on Route C, six-tenths of a mile west of Bell Avenue around 2 a.m., when he traveled into the eastbound lane. The Ford struck an eastbound 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Quartnie E. Breshears of Lincon, head-on.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Sunday at 12:49 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Kentucky for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim lying on the ground in the backyard. PCAD was called and responded to the scene. It was discovered that the female was assaulted by...
