ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
msn.com
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?
For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
Anthony Fauci warns of a 'twindemic' this winter as CDC data shows influenza cases have quadrupled in two months - but Covid continues to fizzle out
Dr Anthony Fauci is warning of a twindemic this winter as cases of the flu surge in the US - quadrupling over the past two months - but Covid numbers falter. Latest official data shows there were more than 1,000 patients with flu in the week ending October 1 — up 303 per cent compared to the first week of August.
WKBW-TV
CDC recommends stronger shots for seniors for what could be a bad flu season
This flu season is expected to be more intense than the past few seasons. “This upcoming flu season is not going to be like the past two flu seasons which were virtually non-existent because of all the social distancing and mask wearing,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said.
What flu vaccine should older adults get?
I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. —Senior Novice. Dear Novice,. There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Flu Shots and Your Heart
It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
contagionlive.com
CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis
Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
CDC head: US ‘ripe to have potentially a severe flu season’
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said she believes the U.S. is “ripe” for a severe flu season this year. “Not everybody got flu vaccinated last year, and many people did not get the flu,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News. “So, that makes us ripe to have potentially a severe flu season.”
WTOP
CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide
The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 81.3% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
Healthline
Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose
Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
MedicalXpress
Tips for treating the flu at home
It's flu season, during which approximately 30 million Americans will get the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, most of those cases don't require medical attention and can be treated at home with remedies such as over the counter (OTC) medication and common kitchen staples.
