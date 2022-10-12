ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
greenville.com

Free Activities in Greenville, SC

Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin

MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network

FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. Pedestrian safety study in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With accidents on the rise in Greenville, city...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier

Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more

A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy