Read full article on original website
Related
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
greenville.com
Free Activities in Greenville, SC
Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Mama Mozzarella opens in Gather GVL; Scoundrel to open Oct. 21 in downtown Greenville
Scoundrel to open Oct. 21 in downtown Greenville … Mama Mozzarella opens in Gather GVL … and City Market to open in BridgeWay Station. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 14. Scoundrel to open Oct. 21 in downtown Greenville. Scoundrel...
abccolumbia.com
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
spartanburg.com
Downtown Marriott Set for Upgrades as Spartanburg City Council Approves Property Sale
Downtown Spartanburg’s Marriott Hotel at 299 N Church Street is set for at least $4 million in upgrades as part of a deal approved by City Council 6-0 at their meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022. Mayor Jerome Rice was absent from the meeting. Under terms of the agreement,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network
FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. Pedestrian safety study in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With accidents on the rise in Greenville, city...
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier
Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
Fall for Greenville: All you need to know about road closures, parking, where to find police
Hundreds of people are expected to fill the streets for food, drinks, live music and more! On Thursday, people were hard at work setting up tents, barriers, and closing down roads.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
FOX Carolina
Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
gsabusiness.com
Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more
A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
livability.com
Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.
The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
Comments / 0