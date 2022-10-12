ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Parade

17 Brilliant Recipes for Repurposing Leftover Halloween Candy

When the fun of Halloween is over, and you are left with piles and piles of candy—what are you going to do?? Turn that candy into something even more delicious, that's what! Instead of keeping those overflowing pumpkins and trick-or-treat snacks around the house for little hands to help themselves whenever they feel like it, I like to repurpose all that candy into delicious desserts and treats.
RECIPES
KVIA

33 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

Halloween inspires creative costumes and crafty desserts, with Americans projected to spend more than $10.14 billion on this year’s holiday—an all-time high—according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. To get in on the fun without having to spend excessively ahead of the holiday season, Stacker...
RECIPES
Food52

30 Best Pumpkin Dessert Recipes to Bake Immediately

It’s pumpkin szn, baby! Light up a white pumpkin candle from Bath & Body Works! Arrange velvet pumpkins on your bookshelves! Tell yourself that this is the year you’re going to leaf-peep across Vermont and then never do it! Watch Gilmore Girls on repeat until your eyes and ears bleed! Wear flannel!
RECIPES
iheart.com

Dunkin Brings Back Halloween Donuts

Dunkin is getting ready for Halloween with the return of the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, the Spider Donut and the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. The fan-favorite Spider Donut features a donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate Munchkins donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white drizzle for the eyes.
RESTAURANTS
macaronikid.com

RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!

Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
RECIPES
Parade

We're Throwing It Back With Five Vintage and Traditional Halloween Treats of Decades Past

Did you know that back in the '40s and '50s, Americans often handed out traditional, homemade Halloween treats instead of store-bought candy? Times have definitely changed. Some vintage Halloween candy recipes might seem unfamiliar to you, while other classic Halloween candies have never gone out of fashion—you'll find them now as the choice food at a Halloween party. In this roundup, we'll explore the story behind a few of these holiday Halloween treats!
RECIPES
Distinctly Montana

Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie

Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie With the onset of the cooler temperatures that autumn brings to Montana, can the food-centric holidays we celebrate be far behind? My thoughts turn to the delectable sweets that seem almost de rigueur,...
MONTANA STATE
WDBO

Top Halloween food safety tips

Halloween treats come in all shapes and sizes, but sometimes they can be dangerous. For Halloween food safety advice, the following tips will help keep little ghosts and goblins safe. If your child has a food allergy, the following can let them enjoy their Halloween haul while avoiding any problematic...
FOOD & DRINKS
macaronikid.com

TealPumpkinProject™ Creates a Safer, Happier Halloween for All!

As a mom to an awesome little boy who has multiple food allergies, I wanted to share some information about FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project™ - a wonderful campaign that I support and I hope you will too!. Nothing could keep him from trick or treating! He is just...
FESTIVAL
Mashed

Dunkin's Spooktacular Items Are Officially Back For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's officially socially acceptable to consume ungodly amounts of sugar. While Halloween candy may be the first thing that comes to people's minds this season, you can get your sugary indulgences in the form of drinks, desserts, and even breakfast pastries. Luckily,...
RESTAURANTS
Real Simple

Pumpkin Bread Trifle With Pepita Streusel

This is the official dessert of fall and it will have everyone raving. You’ll start by baking a simple loaf of pumpkin bread. Then an effortless streusel made with flour, sugar, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and pepitas bakes off in the oven for a delightful crunch. The glue that holds this easy trifle is the sweetened cream cheese and fluffy whipped cream that join forces to form layers of billowy clouds among the chunks of pumpkin bread and sprinklings of streusel. If you don’t have a trifle dish, use a large bowl or glass jars for individual servings.
RECIPES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking for best deals on Halloween candy? Here are 10 great options ahead of trick-or-treating

'Bulk' up (USA TODAY Network) Halloween is always fun, from the costumes to the decorations and of course, the candy. The treats are the real stars of the show, a delightful perk that works just as well for the parents as the kids. However, behind the scenes, Halloween candy can oftentimes be tricky. What to get? When to get it? And—most importantly—will you have enough? List Wire is here to help in 2022 because we've all got enough obstacles. Here are 10 bulk candy finds on Amazon...Hershey All Time Greats Chocolate and Peanut Butter Assortment (90 pieces) (Amazon) Snack Size Candy, Halloween, Bulk Variety Bag. Shop at...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Bourbon Pecan Praline Recipe

Some flavors just go together perfectly, like coffee and donuts, peas and carrots, or ketchup and fries. Looking for one more duo to add to that list? Why not take it from Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen, the recipe developer behind these bourbon pecan pralines, when she says: "Bourbon and pecans are two of my favorite flavors and these combined make for a delicious treat!" Considering you can make them with all of 5 minutes of hands-on work and 20 minutes of cook time, they are a treat you can pretty much whip up any time. Not that you have to reveal that fact to the folks enjoying your tasty handiwork.
RECIPES

