Department of Health and Environmental Control, PalmettoPride Encourage South Carolinians to Practice Effective Recycling Methods

Veolia North America, a national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste and energy, held a ceremonial groundbreaking with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to mark the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility in Gum Springs. Once completed, the facility will be the most advanced, environmentally efficient of its kind in the United States, demonstrating Veolia’s commitment to economic growth and environmental innovation in Arkansas. The new facility will replace the two thermal plants currently in operation at the Gum Springs site, which Veolia acquired in 2020 before embarking on an ambitious effort to set a new standard for the safe, sustainable handling of waste materials.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO