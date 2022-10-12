ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers

Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
“We’re in a dangerous situation.” How the pandemic has changed voting, politics and democracy

On April 7, 2020, just weeks into the pandemic, thousands of people stood in line – six feet apart – for several hours to vote in spring elections for State Supreme Court and many local offices. A frantic court battle determined that the election must go on in person, despite Gov. Tony Evers’ desire to delay it. The entire City of Milwaukee could only open five polling places due to a shortage of poll workers. A million people requested absentee ballots; many never got them.
They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.

By Zhen Wang  Wisconsin Watch  During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport.  Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
New federal questions about Milwaukee’s get-out -the-vote effort

(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall. Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about. “Partisan politics should play no...
Racine’s only synagogue vandalized, again

RACINE — For the second time in three years, Racine’s only Jewish synagogue was defaced. Three times between Sunday night and Monday morning, bricks were thrown at or through the windows of Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave. “Why is it happening? I don’t understand myself,” said...
No charges to be filed in Wisconsin drawbridge death

Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it. The county prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. A 77-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15. Richard Dujardin was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass. Dujardin fell about 70 feet to the pavement below and died.
Wauwatosa protester list, open records Dropbox restricted by court order

Wauwatosa police have been barred by a federal court order from sharing a list of protesters compiled during demonstrations in October 2020. Both the protester list, which the Wauwatosa Police Department (WPD) created to monitor Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020, and a Dropbox that the department used to release unredacted documents and videos to local media, are now restricted under the federal court order filed on Oct. 7 as part of an ongoing lawsuit over the handling of the Wauwatosa curfew two years ago.
TSA PreCheck enrollment; Milwaukee airport Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event from Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4. The enrollment center is near the Miller store in the airport. The center is open from...
‘He knows his fate’

WAUKESHA — The second week of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of striking people with an SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, has seen a smoother courtroom process and fewer interruptions. Brooks has been dressed in a suit instead of the orange jail clothing.
Generac plans for climate change to transform the generator business

When Generac Power Systems began making backup power generators in Waukesha in 1959, it wasn’t clear how many homeowners might want this new, emergency-ready product. Six decades later, the company has a global reach, with around 10,000 employees and $5 billion in annual sales, said CEO Aaron Jagdfeld at the Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Wednesday. Moderated by Mark Richardson, founder of Madison career coaching and hiring consulting company Unfinished Business, it was the first installment of the ticketed event series designed for current and aspiring business leaders.
