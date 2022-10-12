Read full article on original website
State Debate: We had duty to stand up against Ron Johnson, Journal Sentinel columnist insists
The Milwaukee Journal's David Haynes uses a column to explain the state's Gannett newspapers editorial earlier this week to proclaim that Ron Johnson is no longer fit to be a U.S. senator. Given the stakes in the midterm elections, he argues, the editorial board has a duty to stand up against Johnson's re-election.
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
“We’re in a dangerous situation.” How the pandemic has changed voting, politics and democracy
On April 7, 2020, just weeks into the pandemic, thousands of people stood in line – six feet apart – for several hours to vote in spring elections for State Supreme Court and many local offices. A frantic court battle determined that the election must go on in person, despite Gov. Tony Evers’ desire to delay it. The entire City of Milwaukee could only open five polling places due to a shortage of poll workers. A million people requested absentee ballots; many never got them.
Milwaukee newspaper calls Johnson ‘the worst Wisconsin political representative’ since McCarthy
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s editorial board on Wednesday published a scathing reproach of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), outlining to readers eight reasons why the group believes they should oppose Johnson’s reelection. “In fact, Ron Johnson is the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy,” the...
They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.
By Zhen Wang Wisconsin Watch During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport. Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
Gov. Evers pledges not to sign abortion exemptions for rape, incest
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I...
New federal questions about Milwaukee’s get-out -the-vote effort
(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall. Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about. “Partisan politics should play no...
Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that...
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
Mask mandate reinstated on Milwaukee County buses
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced masks will be required on county buses again beginning Friday.
Racine’s only synagogue vandalized, again
RACINE — For the second time in three years, Racine’s only Jewish synagogue was defaced. Three times between Sunday night and Monday morning, bricks were thrown at or through the windows of Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave. “Why is it happening? I don’t understand myself,” said...
Milwaukee homeless organization faces criticism from Business Improvement District 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Milwaukee has made major strides in its efforts to combat homelessness, significantly reducing the homeless population over two years. Despite the progress, some organizations remain critical of the response and how resources are allocated. “This is not what I look forward to, none of these...
No charges to be filed in Wisconsin drawbridge death
Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it. The county prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. A 77-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15. Richard Dujardin was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass. Dujardin fell about 70 feet to the pavement below and died.
Wauwatosa protester list, open records Dropbox restricted by court order
Wauwatosa police have been barred by a federal court order from sharing a list of protesters compiled during demonstrations in October 2020. Both the protester list, which the Wauwatosa Police Department (WPD) created to monitor Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020, and a Dropbox that the department used to release unredacted documents and videos to local media, are now restricted under the federal court order filed on Oct. 7 as part of an ongoing lawsuit over the handling of the Wauwatosa curfew two years ago.
Milwaukee women fighting against Colorism: 'I've always felt very, very othered'
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re dedicated to exploring the issues that affect the population at large, like colorism.
TSA PreCheck enrollment; Milwaukee airport Oct. 24 - Nov. 4
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event from Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4. The enrollment center is near the Miller store in the airport. The center is open from...
‘He knows his fate’
WAUKESHA — The second week of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of striking people with an SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, has seen a smoother courtroom process and fewer interruptions. Brooks has been dressed in a suit instead of the orange jail clothing.
Generac plans for climate change to transform the generator business
When Generac Power Systems began making backup power generators in Waukesha in 1959, it wasn’t clear how many homeowners might want this new, emergency-ready product. Six decades later, the company has a global reach, with around 10,000 employees and $5 billion in annual sales, said CEO Aaron Jagdfeld at the Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Wednesday. Moderated by Mark Richardson, founder of Madison career coaching and hiring consulting company Unfinished Business, it was the first installment of the ticketed event series designed for current and aspiring business leaders.
Milwaukee families impacted by domestic violence speak out
The local resource center Sojourner Family Peace Center reports it has seen a spike in intimate partner crime. 36% of Wisconsin females will experience domestic violence during their lifetime.
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
